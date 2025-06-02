MAHA Movement Flabbergasted COVID-19 Vaccines Remain on Market

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The recent Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis and other serious adverse events was a turning point for the MAHA movement in its battle against the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. No one is saying the COVID-19 vaccines are safe anymore. Everyone knows they can result in serious and fatal vaccine injury syndromes including myocarditis, blood clots, strokes, and acute anaphylaxis ending life in the vaccine center or a few hours later.

Emerald Robinson admitted on the Absolute Truth that she is a “MAHA Mom” who wants to see the COVID-19 vaccines pulled off the market. She pursued Dr. McCullough on this topic several times during the interview. McCullough made these observations:

US FDA new warnings on myocarditis for Pfizer and Moderna harmonized the age range from 16-25 years, which is misleading since it occurs at older ages as well.

US FDA new label fails to list “death” or black box warning for myocarditis, anaphylaxis, or other proven fatal syndromes in the peer-reviewed published literature.

NEJM publication by FDA indicated 31 million Americans should be taking COVID-19 vaccines according to new, narrowed recommendations. This is out of touch with reality which is only 15% of Americans are taking shots dwindling every week.

US FDA greenlighted fall 2025 boosters for a now extinct variant.

No country in the world has removed COVID-19 vaccines from the market and ended the vaccine campaign.

Dr. McCullough pointed out the oddest closing remark by RFK at his joint press release with FDA and NIH staffers Makary and Bhattacharya. He said by restricting use of COVID-19 vaccines the government had taken a big step in making America healthier again! What does that mean? More COVID-19 vaccination was making America unhealthy? Less vaccination is healthier? Would no COVID-19 vaccination be healthiest?

Robinson asked: “who was really giving the orders on vaccines?” McCullough said it appears to be someone above Trump and Biden. If Trump wanted to distinguish himself from Sleepy Joe, the boldest move he could make would be to pull the products of the market. Instead Trump remains in lockstep with Biden and maintains a no interview policy on the topic as the campaign grinds onward. Please enjoy this interview and appreciate Robinson’s frustration.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org