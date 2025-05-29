The FDA’s Decision to Recommend More mRNA Boosters Is a Grave Mistake for the Health of America

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined The Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee to lay out the latest and most shocking evidence surrounding the catastrophic consequences of the COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign — and why ending COVID-19 “vaccine” recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women is NOT enough.

No one is spared from their life-reducing and deadly effects—a reality now recognized by the majority of Americans and 85% of healthcare workers who have refused mRNA boosters.

Yet the new FDA remains out of touch with both science and public opinion, as seen in its latest NEJM policy statement and VRBPAC’s decision to recommend even more mRNA booster shots this fall.

Here’s why that’s a grave mistake for the health of America:

ESTIMATED U.S. mRNA SHOT DEATH TOLL: 470,000–600,000

Two independent estimations — one based on VAERS-adjusted data, the other derived from MIT/Florida Dept. of Health study findings — yield a conservative range of 470,000 to 600,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 mRNA shots. The true number is likely much greater.

This is more than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam combined. As the estimated U.S. death toll from COVID-19 “vaccines” surpasses the casualties of our deadliest wars, we must stand in solidarity and remembrance of the fallen.

THREE INDEPENDENT SOURCES CONFIRM: mRNA Shots Integrate into the Human Genome

Aldén et al: Pfizer mRNA reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells—within 6 hours.

Neo7Bioscience + Univ. of North Texas: Persistent spike-linked synthetic elements were detected in peripheral blood samples of vaccinated individuals, including poly(A) tails, MT-S subunits, globin fragments, and SV40 promoter sequences—known components of mRNA vaccine constructs.

InModia Lab (Germany): Detected intracellular spike protein, vaccine mRNA, and SV40 in human samples, years after injection.

This indicates that some mRNA recipients may become permanent spike protein production factories—driving chronic inflammation, immune collapse, and cancer until eventual death.

White Fibrous Clots and Prion-Like Activity

We discussed the concerning rise of white fibrous clots—massive, amyloid-like, misfolded protein structures that over 80% of embalmers around the world have seen in corpses during 2024.

Microscopic and biochemical revealed that these clots:

Are composed of misfolded proteins (amyloids)—not blood.

Contain abnormal fibrinogen ratios and high phosphorus, not typical of thrombi.

Tested positive for prion seeding using RT-QuIC, raising concerns of infectious protein activity.

Neuropsychiatric Injury and Brain Damage

A recent study by Thorp et al found that CDC/FDA COVID-19 vaccine safety signal thresholds were breached for 86 neuropsychiatric adverse events including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions, and more.

This is because the mRNA reaches the brain, resulting in brain spike protein production and neuronal damage.

Shedding Violates Informed Consent

mRNA injections shed and therefore violate the bodily autonomy of innocent bystanders.

Peters et al found that women with daily close proximity (within 6 feet) to vaccinated individuals outside their household had significant menstrual abnormalities:

34% higher risk of heavier menstrual bleeding.

28% higher risk of menstruation starting over 7 days early.

26% higher risk of bleeding lasting more than 7 days.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

