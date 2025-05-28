RFK Jr. Drops COVID Shot for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women—as the WHO-Biolab Threat Escalates

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Brannon Howse Live to unpack one of the most pivotal weeks in the COVID-19 vaccine fallout.

Just days after Dr. Peter McCullough’s viral Senate testimony exposed the fatal risks of COVID-19 mRNA shots—backed by the peer-reviewed literature—RFK Jr. announced the immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women.

These events signal that the truth is finally breaking into the mainstream. But while this marks a major turning point, it is far from sufficient. The shots will remain recommended for “high-risk” groups, which turns out to be the majority of the population.

The WHO’s newly ratified Pandemic Agreement promotes fast-tracked experimental injections, global surveillance, and expanded coordination with high-risk laboratories through global pathogen-sharing systems. Modified pathogens with pandemic potential—H5N1, Marburg, and others—still sit in freezers, waiting to be deployed under the next manufactured global emergency.

RFK Jr. Pulls COVID Shot from CDC Schedule For Healthy Children and Healthy Pregnant Women

Dr. McCullough’s Senate Testimony Goes Viral

Dr. Peter McCullough testified before Congress that COVID-19 vaccination can result in death.

This evidence reached a broad national audience—providing the public the truth that is not being acknowledged by our regulatory agencies.

WHO Pandemic Agreement and the Biolab Threat

The WHO’s newly adopted Pandemic Agreement creates the infrastructure for fast-tracked, globally coordinated emergency responses—including experimental mRNA countermeasures, vaccine passports, and centralized censorship enforcement. It also grants the WHO expanded authority to oversee a global pathogen-sharing system that enables the rapid international transfer of high-risk viruses and genetic material—potentially to labs with little transparency or accountability.

I highlighted the growing threat posed by modified pathogens—like lab-enhanced H5N1 bird flu, Marburg virus, and others—currently stored in biolabs around the world.

Unless there is a coordinated global effort to shut down these high-risk biolabs and destroy modified pathogens with pandemic potential, the next pandemic could be engineered and used to justify even more sweeping control.

Recently, Trump signed an executive order that halts federal funding for gain-of-function experiments overseas and temporarily suspends high-risk U.S. research involving infectious pathogens and toxins. However, more sweeping action is needed as the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex salivates over the “next pandemic.”

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

