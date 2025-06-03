FDA Refuses to Label Death as Side Effect of COVID-19 Vaccination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Impatient media anchors including Steve Gruber, are making more firm assertions that new administration is not managing regulatory affairs on COVID-19 properly. It looks like the same Biden administration corruption with violation of regulatory law for COVID-19 vaccines.

A drug or vaccine should have a black box (boxed) warning for a fatal side effect. The FDA uses black box warnings to highlight serious and potentially life-threatening risks associated with prescription drugs, and they are the strictest labeling requirements the agency can mandate. These warnings are crucial for informing healthcare providers and patients about potential dangers, leading to more informed prescribing decisions and safer patient outcomes.

As of 2022, over 400 medications currently carry boxed warnings. Here is one put on the package insert for Uloric, a popular medicine to prevent gout. With 19,403 American COVID-19 VAERS deaths (as of April 25, 2025) and fatal, autopsy-proven vaccine-induced deaths in the peer-reviewed literature, why won’t the FDA under the current administration fairly inform patients of fatal side effects? McCullough and Gruber discuss this and more on Real America’s Voice, The Steve Gruber Show.

