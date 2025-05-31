Desperate Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Falsely Claims "COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Millions of Lives"

by Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick update on American Sunrise from Real America’s Voice where Dr. Peter McCullough is interviewed by Beau Davidson on the obvious bio-pharmaceutical lobbyist influence over congress and government officials. Davidson asked if the “cure” was worse than the disease? Here are the numbers:

CDC COVID-19 PCR Test Positive Death Toll (NCHS):

1,230,827 minus 50.4% not with pneumonia=610,490

CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Death Toll (VAERS through April 25, 2025)

19,403 x under-reporting factor of 30 = 582,090

If rigorous adjudication is applied about 10% of COVID-19 deaths would be directly attributable to SARS-CoV-2 infection and if autopsies were done on all VAERS death ~74% of cases would be clearly due to the vaccine (blood clots myocarditis, etc). So McCullough’s answer was the cure was worse than the disease. No matter how delusional vaccine promoters become, it was never worth it to mass vaccinate the country to suffer these horrific numbers of casualties. All for an infection that was always treatable even in the highest risk cases if started on day one to avoid hospitalization and death.

McCullough says independent public figures are much better positioned to tell American’s the truth without the shackles that come with government employment.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org