Government Officials Named in COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Cover-Up

The May 21, 2025, US Senate HSGAC Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has been like a sledgehammer to the false narrative of “safe and effective” for the COVID-19 vaccines. Courageous independent media anchors are emerging vindicated including former US veteran and broadcaster Dan Ball host of Real America on One America News.
The interim report for the hearing names 15 government officials (plus the Committee Chair Ron Johnson R-WI) who knew the COVID-19 vaccines were causing heart damage and worked to conceal and delay the information to the public. In five reports from the Daily Clout we counted 73 individuals named. This is probably the tip of the iceberg.
Ron Johnson (Chair)
Dorothy Fink
Xavier Becerra
Lauri Markowitz
John Su
Tom Shimabukuro
Janet Woodcock
Rochelle Walensky
Henry Walke
Demetre Daskalakis
Anthony Fauci
Francis Collins
Robert Califf
Mandy Cohen
Renata Engler
Benjamin Wakana
From Daily Clout 7 Reports Led by Dr. Naomi Wolf
Identified Government Employees
Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH - CDC Director and ATSDR Administrator
Sherri A. Berger - CDC Deputy Director for Policy, Communications, and Legislative Affairs/Chief Strategy Officer
Kevin Griffis - CDC personnel (mentioned in FOIA request, role unspecified)
Abbigail Tumpey - Former Associate Director for Communication Science, CDC Public Health Infrastructure
Paul Fulton - CDC Press Officer
Jason McDonald - CDC Spokesperson and Public Affairs Specialist
Agnes Warner - CDC Deputy Director for Advance
Benjamin Wakana - White House Deputy Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement
Anthony Fauci, MD - Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), White House COVID Task Force
Andrew Slavitt - White House Senior Advisor for the COVID Response
Francis Collins, MD, PhD - Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA - U.S. Surgeon General, Health and Human Services (HHS)
Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD - COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair
Courtney M. Rowe - Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement, White House COVID-19 Response Team
Kate Berner - White House Principal Deputy Communications Director
Kevin Munoz - White House Assistant Press Secretary
John Burklow - Acting Chief of Staff, Office of the Director, NIH
Renate Myles - Acting Associate Director for Communications and Public Liaison, NIH
Max Lesko, JD - Chief of Staff, Office of the U.S. Surgeon General; White House COVID-19 Response Team
Subhan N. Cheema - Senior Strategic Communications Advisor, White House COVID-19 Response Team
Mariel S. Sáez - White House Director of Broadcast Media
Cameron Webb, MD - Senior Advisor for Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team
Kristen Allen - White House National Press Secretary (COVID Response), HHS
Sherice Perry - Former Senior Advisor, COVID-19 Equity Task Force, HHS; later White House Senior Advisor to the Director
Grace Kwak - White House Advisor to the Deputy COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Executive Office of the President
Lynn Gershman - Executive Assistant to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC
Tom Shimabukuro, MD, MPH, MBA - CDC Vaccine Safety Team Lead, COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force
Elaine R. Miller, RN, MPH - CDC Immunization Safety Office
Dana Meaney-Delman, MD, MPH, FACOG - Chief, Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch, CDC
Ann Schuchat, MD - Former CDC Deputy Director
John R. Su, MD, PhD, MPH - Vaccine Safety Team, CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force
Theresa Harrington, MD, MPH&TM - Immunization Safety Office, CDC
Lauri E. Markowitz, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Julianne Gee, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Karen Broder - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Melinda Wharton - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Bob Hopkins - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Laura Conklin - CDC Vaccine Safety Point of Contact, VTF Global Team
Henry Walke, MD, MPH - CDC Director of the Office of Readiness and Response
Kristen Nordlund - CDC Spokeswoman
John Brooks - Chief Medical Officer, CDC COVID-19 Response
Amanda Cohn, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in adolescent vaccine discussions)
Manish Patel - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Sara Mbaeyi - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)
Ian Sams - Former HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, COVID Response; later Special Assistant to the President, White House
Rachel Levine, MD - Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS
Xavier Becerra - HHS Secretary
David Kessler, MD - Chief Science Officer for COVID-19 Task Force, HHS
Loyce Pace, MPH - HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs
Sean Mccluskie - HHS Chief of Staff
Lisa Barclay - HHS Deputy General Counsel
Patricia Conrad - NIAID Special Assistant to the Acting Director
Julia (Julie) Tierney, JD - Chief of Staff, FDA
Sarah Boateng, MHA - HHS Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health
Kimberly Espinosa - HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation
Janet Woodcock, MD - Acting Commissioner, FDA (later Principal Deputy Commissioner)
Michael J. Beach, PhD - CDC Spokesperson and Principal Deputy Incident Manager, CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response
Sarah Despres - HHS Counselor for Public Health and Science
Christopher M. Jones - CDC Deputy Director, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control
AJ Pearlman - HHS Chief of Staff, COVID-19 Response
Nikki Jo Romanik - Former CDC Senior Public Health Analyst; later White House Special Assistant to the President, Deputy Director, and Chief of Staff
Athalia Christie - Acting Principal Deputy Director, CDC Global Health Center
Perrie Briskin - Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, HHS
Stephanie Caccomo - FDA Media Relations Director
Lorrie McNeill - FDA personnel (role unspecified, involved in myocarditis discussions)
Adam Beckman - Special Advisor, U.S. Surgeon General
Alexandria Phillips - Communications Director, U.S. Surgeon General
Clare Pierce-Wrobel - Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, HHS Office of the Secretary
Tiffany Brown - CDC Deputy Chief of Staff
Kerry Caudwell - Senior Policy Analyst, CDC Office of the Chief of Staff
Demetre Daskalakis, MD - Senior Lead, Equity in COVID Data and Engagement, CDC; Director, CDC Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention
Dawn O’Connell - HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (inferred from context as a senior HHS official)
Stephen Cha - Counselor to HHS Secretary Becerra
Notes on Identification
Inclusion Criteria: Individuals were included if explicitly identified as employees or affiliates of government entities (CDC, White House, HHS, NIH, NIAID, FDA, etc.) based on their roles or affiliations in the text. For example, Robert Goldstein was excluded when described as Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health or a Harvard faculty member, as these are not federal government roles, unless explicitly tied to a CDC role.
Duplicates: Names were cross-referenced to ensure no duplicates. For instance, “Rochelle Walensky” appears multiple times but is counted once.
Ambiguous Roles: Some individuals (e.g., Kevin Griffis, Manish Patel, Sara Mbaeyi) are mentioned with limited role details but are included as CDC personnel based on the FOIA request context or their involvement in government discussions.
Exclusions: Non-government individuals like Edward Berkovich (attorney), Karl Jablonowski, Brian S. Hooker (scientists), Céline Gounder (journalist), Jane Newburger, Mary Beth Son (hospital staff), and Paul Offit (CHOP) were excluded. James Baumberger (American Academy of Pediatrics) was excluded as AAP is a private organization. Larry (Pfizer sender) was excluded due to private sector affiliation and lack of surname.
Redacted Names: Individuals with redacted names (e.g., “Larry” from Pfizer) or unclear government affiliation were excluded unless their role clearly indicated government employment.
Contextual Roles: Some individuals (e.g., Dawn O’Connell) are inferred as government employees based on their involvement in high-level HHS discussions and known roles in 2021.
Final Count
After reviewing the text and eliminating duplicates, 73 unique government employees are identified.
Please listen to this brief update and follow along as the nation seeks justice on who was accountable for this historic biological safety debacle.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
