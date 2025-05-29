Government Officials Named in COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Cover-Up

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The May 21, 2025, US Senate HSGAC Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has been like a sledgehammer to the false narrative of “safe and effective” for the COVID-19 vaccines. Courageous independent media anchors are emerging vindicated including former US veteran and broadcaster Dan Ball host of Real America on One America News.

The interim report for the hearing names 15 government officials (plus the Committee Chair Ron Johnson R-WI) who knew the COVID-19 vaccines were causing heart damage and worked to conceal and delay the information to the public. In five reports from the Daily Clout we counted 73 individuals named. This is probably the tip of the iceberg.

From HSGAC PSI Interim Report

Ron Johnson (Chair)

Dorothy Fink

Xavier Becerra

Lauri Markowitz

John Su

Tom Shimabukuro

Janet Woodcock

Rochelle Walensky

Henry Walke

Demetre Daskalakis

Anthony Fauci

Francis Collins

Robert Califf

Mandy Cohen

Renata Engler

Benjamin Wakana

From Daily Clout 7 Reports Led by Dr. Naomi Wolf

Identified Government Employees

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH - CDC Director and ATSDR Administrator

Sherri A. Berger - CDC Deputy Director for Policy, Communications, and Legislative Affairs/Chief Strategy Officer

Kevin Griffis - CDC personnel (mentioned in FOIA request, role unspecified)

Abbigail Tumpey - Former Associate Director for Communication Science, CDC Public Health Infrastructure

Paul Fulton - CDC Press Officer

Jason McDonald - CDC Spokesperson and Public Affairs Specialist

Agnes Warner - CDC Deputy Director for Advance

Benjamin Wakana - White House Deputy Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement

Anthony Fauci, MD - Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), White House COVID Task Force

Andrew Slavitt - White House Senior Advisor for the COVID Response

Francis Collins, MD, PhD - Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA - U.S. Surgeon General, Health and Human Services (HHS)

Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD - COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair

Courtney M. Rowe - Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement, White House COVID-19 Response Team

Kate Berner - White House Principal Deputy Communications Director

Kevin Munoz - White House Assistant Press Secretary

John Burklow - Acting Chief of Staff, Office of the Director, NIH

Renate Myles - Acting Associate Director for Communications and Public Liaison, NIH

Max Lesko, JD - Chief of Staff, Office of the U.S. Surgeon General; White House COVID-19 Response Team

Subhan N. Cheema - Senior Strategic Communications Advisor, White House COVID-19 Response Team

Mariel S. Sáez - White House Director of Broadcast Media

Cameron Webb, MD - Senior Advisor for Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team

Kristen Allen - White House National Press Secretary (COVID Response), HHS

Sherice Perry - Former Senior Advisor, COVID-19 Equity Task Force, HHS; later White House Senior Advisor to the Director

Grace Kwak - White House Advisor to the Deputy COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Executive Office of the President

Lynn Gershman - Executive Assistant to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC

Tom Shimabukuro, MD, MPH, MBA - CDC Vaccine Safety Team Lead, COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

Elaine R. Miller, RN, MPH - CDC Immunization Safety Office

Dana Meaney-Delman, MD, MPH, FACOG - Chief, Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch, CDC

Ann Schuchat, MD - Former CDC Deputy Director

John R. Su, MD, PhD, MPH - Vaccine Safety Team, CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

Theresa Harrington, MD, MPH&TM - Immunization Safety Office, CDC

Lauri E. Markowitz, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Julianne Gee, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Karen Broder - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Melinda Wharton - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Bob Hopkins - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Laura Conklin - CDC Vaccine Safety Point of Contact, VTF Global Team

Henry Walke, MD, MPH - CDC Director of the Office of Readiness and Response

Kristen Nordlund - CDC Spokeswoman

John Brooks - Chief Medical Officer, CDC COVID-19 Response

Amanda Cohn, MD - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in adolescent vaccine discussions)

Manish Patel - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Sara Mbaeyi - CDC personnel (role unspecified, involved in vaccine safety discussions)

Ian Sams - Former HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, COVID Response; later Special Assistant to the President, White House

Rachel Levine, MD - Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS

Xavier Becerra - HHS Secretary

David Kessler, MD - Chief Science Officer for COVID-19 Task Force, HHS

Loyce Pace, MPH - HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs

Sean Mccluskie - HHS Chief of Staff

Lisa Barclay - HHS Deputy General Counsel

Patricia Conrad - NIAID Special Assistant to the Acting Director

Julia (Julie) Tierney, JD - Chief of Staff, FDA

Sarah Boateng, MHA - HHS Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health

Kimberly Espinosa - HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation

Janet Woodcock, MD - Acting Commissioner, FDA (later Principal Deputy Commissioner)

Michael J. Beach, PhD - CDC Spokesperson and Principal Deputy Incident Manager, CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response

Sarah Despres - HHS Counselor for Public Health and Science

Christopher M. Jones - CDC Deputy Director, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control

AJ Pearlman - HHS Chief of Staff, COVID-19 Response

Nikki Jo Romanik - Former CDC Senior Public Health Analyst; later White House Special Assistant to the President, Deputy Director, and Chief of Staff

Athalia Christie - Acting Principal Deputy Director, CDC Global Health Center

Perrie Briskin - Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, HHS

Stephanie Caccomo - FDA Media Relations Director

Lorrie McNeill - FDA personnel (role unspecified, involved in myocarditis discussions)

Adam Beckman - Special Advisor, U.S. Surgeon General

Alexandria Phillips - Communications Director, U.S. Surgeon General

Clare Pierce-Wrobel - Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, HHS Office of the Secretary

Tiffany Brown - CDC Deputy Chief of Staff

Kerry Caudwell - Senior Policy Analyst, CDC Office of the Chief of Staff

Demetre Daskalakis, MD - Senior Lead, Equity in COVID Data and Engagement, CDC; Director, CDC Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention

Dawn O’Connell - HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (inferred from context as a senior HHS official)

Stephen Cha - Counselor to HHS Secretary Becerra

Notes on Identification

Inclusion Criteria : Individuals were included if explicitly identified as employees or affiliates of government entities (CDC, White House, HHS, NIH, NIAID, FDA, etc.) based on their roles or affiliations in the text. For example, Robert Goldstein was excluded when described as Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health or a Harvard faculty member, as these are not federal government roles, unless explicitly tied to a CDC role.

Duplicates : Names were cross-referenced to ensure no duplicates. For instance, “Rochelle Walensky” appears multiple times but is counted once.

Ambiguous Roles : Some individuals (e.g., Kevin Griffis, Manish Patel, Sara Mbaeyi) are mentioned with limited role details but are included as CDC personnel based on the FOIA request context or their involvement in government discussions.

Exclusions : Non-government individuals like Edward Berkovich (attorney), Karl Jablonowski, Brian S. Hooker (scientists), Céline Gounder (journalist), Jane Newburger, Mary Beth Son (hospital staff), and Paul Offit (CHOP) were excluded. James Baumberger (American Academy of Pediatrics) was excluded as AAP is a private organization. Larry (Pfizer sender) was excluded due to private sector affiliation and lack of surname.

Redacted Names : Individuals with redacted names (e.g., “Larry” from Pfizer) or unclear government affiliation were excluded unless their role clearly indicated government employment.

Contextual Roles: Some individuals (e.g., Dawn O’Connell) are inferred as government employees based on their involvement in high-level HHS discussions and known roles in 2021.

Final Count

After reviewing the text and eliminating duplicates, 73 unique government employees are identified.

Please listen to this brief update and follow along as the nation seeks justice on who was accountable for this historic biological safety debacle.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org