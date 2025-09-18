mRNA "Vaccine" Genomic Integration: Visualized in Hyper-Realistic Detail

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined JD Rucker on Patriot.TV to deliver an in-depth explanation of our sentinel report on mRNA “vaccine” genomic integration. The first three minutes of the interview feature a hyper-realistic illustration of the genomic integration event.

For years, public health officials assured the world these shots could never alter human DNA — they were gravely wrong.

We also exposed how the vaccine–autism narrative was built on criminal activity and fraudulent science.

Our sentinel case report documents the first direct evidence of mRNA “vaccine” genetic material integration into the human genome.

A 31-year-old woman developed aggressive stage IV bladder cancer within a year of three Moderna shots.

Circulating tumor DNA revealed a 20/20 bp perfect match between a vaccine-derived Spike-encoding sequence and a segment of chromosome 19.

Integration occurred outside the AAVS1 safe harbor, in a gene-dense, unstable region—disrupting DNA repair, immune surveillance, and triggering oncogenic cascades.

This establishes a plausible mechanism by which mRNA technology can destabilize the genome and drive cancer.

Vaccine researcher Poul Thorsen, co-author of the NEJM “gold standard” 2002 study dismissing a vaccine–autism link, has been arrested in Germany after a decade on the run for stealing over $1 million in CDC funds earmarked to study autism, infant disabilities, genetic disorders, and fetal alcohol syndrome.

That study, riddled with fatal flaws, was weaponized to deny thousands of autism injury claims. Thorsen’s arrest signifies that the foundation of the “no autism link” narrative rests on criminal activity and scientific fraud.

At the McCullough Foundation, we are finalizing one of the most comprehensive analyses to date on vaccines and autism—untainted by corruption.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

