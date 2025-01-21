Profile in Valor: Internist and Cardiologist Dr. Bruce Boros

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Bruce Boros is a top shelf internist and cardiologist who brought modern cardiology to the Florida Keys. His stories of handling acute COVID-19 in acutely ill patients who had nowhere to go are amazing because he had first hand examination and chest CT evidence of rapid resolution with high dose ivermectin. He instinctively knew high-risk seniors who frequent the coral cay archipelago needed early multidrug treatment.

Later in the pandemic, Boros who is age 75 and unvaccinated, felt himself like so many of his patients, that he was suffering from long-COVID syndrome. He describes loss of mental clarify, a fogginess, fatigue and lack of energy. He mentioned to his wife he was concerned about developing cognitive decline that could threaten his vibrant medical practice.

After a conversation we had about the science of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, Boros put himself on Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company. He was already on a robust supplement regimen and had original treatment with ivermectin. With that base, he was set up for success with the higher dose and more intensive Spike formula. He was thrilled to report his symptoms have resolved in weeks and he is seeing similar progress with his long-COVID patients.

I recommended a least year of detoxification to avoid rebound or recurrent symptoms which could arise from reinfection or possibly shedding. If well tolerated, Ultimate Spike Detox or Spike Support products can be continued indefinitely.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company