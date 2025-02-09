Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Reaction formation is a psychological defense mechanism where a person says the complete opposite of what they believe in order to repress a deep seated fear or uncomfortable feeling.

January 29 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. answers questions from U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-VT) on the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to become the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Unhinged Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) went on a rant proclaiming vaccines are safe waving a pile of papers representing 40 studies to be entered into the record. The details of the studies including baseline assessments, which vaccine combinations, duration of observation, and completeness of follow-up were not cited. There are no studies in my assessment as an epidemiologist that have “ruled out” a connection between excessive vaccination and the development of neurodevelopmental disorders. Hassan was in full-blown reaction formation.

This is exactly what we saw from multiple US Senators including Hassan in the RFK hearings. If the compound safety of giving more and more shots to babies and young children is unknown, why can’t they say it? Why not study the problem? Reaction formation responses would indicate the Senators have a fear that indeed batteries of vaccines are not safe and in fact may have damaged family, friends, and their constituents. Vaccines have unavoidable harms and cannot be retrieved after injection. Thus, a perfect set up for Psychology 101 was on public display.

Please enjoy this quick update on John Fredericks Radio, February 3, 2025.

