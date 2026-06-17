They Called It a Conspiracy Theory: The ODNI Biolab Dump Proves the Gaslighting Was the Real Operation

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I travelled to Russia about 15 years ago and I remember hearing Russians talk about their desire to recapture Ukraine. So I know first hand that an invasion of Ukraine was an aspiration that our intelligence community and DOD registered long ago. So why in the world since 2005 would the DOD place and fund biolabs in Ukraine only to fall under Russian control? The Pentagon’s Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) — part of the broader Cooperative Threat Reduction Program — funnelled hundreds of millions into securing and studying Soviet-era pathogen collections across Ukraine and 30+ other countries. Facilities housed anthrax, Ebola, Marburg, plague, and more, with contractors like Black & Veatch and Metabiota deeply involved.

For years, anyone raising questions was smeared as a Russian asset. That changed in June 2026 when Tulsi Gabbard, as DNI, declassified ODNI intelligence confirming over 120 U.S.-funded biolabs worldwide — including 40+ in Ukraine — and exposed that the Biden-era national security apparatus and NIAID director Anthony Fauci had knowingly lied about their existence while conducting gain-of-function research under minimal oversight. The documents revealed exactly what Gabbard had been flagging since 2022: a sprawling, poorly supervised network handling the world’s deadliest pathogens, with biosafety lapses and financial ties reaching back to Hunter Biden’s investment firm through Rosemont Seneca. The establishment called it a conspiracy theory — until their own intelligence agencies admitted it was true.

I sat down with Liz MacDonald on Fox Business, The Evening Edit to discuss Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell declassification — over 120 U.S.-funded biolabs across 30+ countries handling dangerous pathogens under minimal oversight. Ukraine topped the list, which is insane given it’s an active war zone where a stray bomb could release Soviet-era bioweapons material.

The reason this research was outsourced overseas is exactly what Liz suspected: less regulatory oversight. The Department of Defense, NIH, CDC — a whole bevy of agencies were in on it, and Fauci absolutely knew. The work involved gain-of-function and pathogens capable of causing pandemics.

I also flagged that the Wuhan lab documents remain locked up in ODNI, still classified under “national security risk” — meaning Americans still haven’t seen the full picture. Full disclosure is non-negotiable at this point.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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Source: Fox Business, The Evening Edit, interview with Dr. Peter McCullough and host Liz MacDonald, June 15, 2026 (transcript provided).