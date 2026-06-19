By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update from Just the News, Real America’s Voice. Hosts: Amanda Head and John Solomon Network: Real America’s Voice Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company

📺 “Turbo Cancer” Is Here — Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Jab Cancer Wave, Vaccine Injury, and 31 Million Still Taking Boosters

Hosts: Amanda Head and John Solomon Network: Real America’s Voice Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company Date: June 8, 2026

💉 31 Million Americans Still Getting Boosted

The interview opens with a sobering statistic: 31 million Americans — 8.9% of the population — continue taking COVID boosters, according to McCullough’s calculations published on his Focal Point Substack. That’s despite years of mounting evidence that the mRNA shots cause myopericarditis in healthy young people, particularly young men.

McCullough explains the mechanism plainly: small areas of inflammation and scarring in the heart that serve as triggers for lethal arrhythmias. This is the pathology behind the widely observed phenomenon of young men collapsing on soccer fields, at gyms, and walking through their neighborhoods. The acute danger has receded simply because fewer people are getting jabbed, but for those still lining up, the risk remains.

🏛️ Ron Johnson’s Push: Make Vaccine Injury a Real Diagnosis

John Solomon reported that Senator Ron Johnson appeared on the news exposing the government concealment of vaccine injuries. Johnson had a concrete proposal: the U.S. government should mandate that COVID-19 vaccine injury be recognized as a legitimate medical condition, complete with ICD-10 diagnostic codes and insurance reimbursement.

McCullough agrees without hesitation. He estimates that between 5% and 15% of Americans are carrying some form of vaccine injury or a worsening of a baseline medical condition triggered by vaccination. These people are seeking care and paying out of pocket. McCullough argues the medical establishment needs formal codes, reimbursement structures, and a willingness to “come into the fold and treat people as they should.”

🔬 Ivermectin-Fenbendazole: 84% Response Rate — and the NCI Won’t Touch It

Head asks about progress on ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer. McCullough points to a recent JAMA report by Rockwell and colleagues documenting that use of this drug combination in cancer patients has skyrocketed during 2025. The catalyst? Mel Gibson’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he discussed these therapies openly.

The Wellness Company’s micronized ivermectin-fenbendazole formula has now produced the first clinical report showing roughly an 84% positive impact — meaning cancer either stabilized or improved when the combination was added to standard oncology care. McCullough calls on the National Cancer Institute, which he says is clearly tracking the Rockwell data, to step up and fund a large prospective randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial. They haven’t. The NCI knows, he implies — and they’re choosing inaction.

Hulscher N, Victory K, Thorp JA, Pinsky D, Diaz-Villalobos A, Gillooly P, Coulson F, Annazone M, Radesi C, Brooks J, McCULLOUGH PA, Risch H. Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort. Anticancer Res. 2026 Jun;46(6):3243-3255. doi: 10.21873/anticanres.18194. PMID: 42203321.

☢️ “Turbo Cancer” and the 2021 Inflection Point

The most ominous part of the interview concerns what McCullough calls “turbo cancer.” He notes that Time Magazine ran a 2025 cover story asking where all the cancer in young people was coming from. The answer, McCullough says, is visible in the data: after two decades of gradually rising cancer rates, 2021 marked a sharp inflection upward — the same year mass COVID vaccination rolled out.

A recent Senate hearing examined the link between COVID-19 vaccination — particularly Pfizer and Moderna — and future cancer development. While the acute cardiovascular and thrombotic risks have diminished as fewer people take the shots, McCullough warns a wave of vaccine-associated cancers may just be beginning. He says the term “turbo cancer” fits what practitioners are seeing in clinic: aggressive, fast-moving malignancies in young patients with no family history.

🪱 New World Screwworm: A Flesh-Eating Threat at the Border

The conversation takes an unexpected turn to the New World Screwworm, recently found infecting a dog. McCullough explains the screwworm is actually fly larvae — aggressive, large worms that invade living tissue. He’s less worried about pets than about his diabetic patients in Texas: a fly landing on a diabetic ulcer and depositing eggs could create a nightmare scenario.

Ivermectin, recently FDA EUA over-the-counter in cattle, kills the eggs if administered early, but if the infestation goes undetected, the worms grow so large they must be extracted surgically. McCullough notes that years ago, authorities released sterilized flies near the border to neutralize the screwworm population — a strategy that may need repeating.

🦠 Ebola: Sanitation Problem, Not Pandemic Threat

McCullough dismisses concerns about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda going pandemic. He calls it a straightforward sanitation crisis: less than 1% of people in affected areas can wash their hands after using the bathroom. The WHO, he says, should focus on sanitation infrastructure and education about burial procedures that don’t spread the virus.

He offers a striking statistic: there have been no reported ICU deaths from this outbreak. Fatalities have occurred in the bush among people with no access to proper supportive care. Those who reach treatment survive. The real story isn’t a scary virus — it’s the absence of basic healthcare. Yet Politico has been serving up Ebola fear stories in time for the World Cup and a fast-tracked vaccine for this summer.

🎯 Closing

Head closes by marveling at ivermectin’s ever-expanding list of applications — from COVID to cancer to parasitic worms — calling it “one of those tree dolls” that just keeps unfolding.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

Reference: Just the News, No Noise. “Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough.” Real America’s Voice, June 8, 2026. Transcript provided by user.