VAIDS Confirmed, mRNA Kidney Failure Established, PCR Fraud Proven, and Frankenstein Science Unleashed

Last night I joined Brannon Howse Live for an explosive interview covering the biggest breaking health revelations of recent weeks — from the world’s largest mRNA population studies and the PCR testing fraud that fueled the pandemic, to the dangerous new frontier of AI-designed GMO babies.

A shocking new German study revealed that, from 2020-2021, 86% of PCR-positive “COVID cases” were not real infections.

Lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and the entire pandemic policy architecture were built on a fraudulent diagnostic foundation. Antibody cross-checks confirmed only 14% had true infection markers in the early pandemic.

A new 2.9-million-person study found a staggering +84% higher risk of needing dialysis (kidney failure) and +20% higher all-cause mortality among mRNA-vaccinated individuals compared with the unvaccinated.

The damage worsened as time progressed — indicating a progressive, cumulative injury pattern. Pfizer recipients fared worst. No organ system can escape the lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

A recent nationwide 51-million-person study from South Korea revealed a devastating vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) signal. Each additional mRNA dose eroded immune function further, culminating in a 559% increased risk of other infections among vaccinated children aged 0-19.

Mechanistically, the data point to T-cell exhaustion, IgG4 class-switching, and gene expression chaos, confirming a pattern of immune collapse across the vaccinated population.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his husband Oliver Mulherin have invested millions into embryo gene-editing experiments.

By merging AI with CRISPR, they aim to “fix” humans while offshoring early embryo testing to evade oversight. This is commodification of human life in the name of “innovation.” Once these GMO embryos reproduce, the genetic line may be irreversibly altered.

From the fraudulent testing that justified lockdowns and mandates to the irreversible genetic tinkering now being normalized, humanity stands at a crossroads.

Every week, new peer-reviewed studies are exposing the devastating global health fallout of mass COVID-19 “vaccination.”

At the McCullough Foundation, we will continue to report these findings as soon as they enter the public domain — and advance our own investigations. In our latest study, we identified Pfizer mRNA, DNA plasmid fragments, and vaccine spike protein persisting in the human body more than three years after the last injection — a discovery we will soon publish.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

