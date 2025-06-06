A Visit to Tarangire National Park

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Tremendous professional strain and career-altering changes came to doctors like myself who chose to fight disease, preserve life, and above all do harm. For the majority of doctors not engaged with these principles, many have chosen to forget the pandemic as they live in unspoken terror of what they did to themselves, their families, and patients with repeated genetic mRNA vaccination.

Along the way, many of us in the health freedom galvanized new friendships that were far stronger and more committed that we had in the past. This has meant some wonderful trips along the way. Currently I am on an extended trip to Tanzania with pandemic friends to enjoy its wondrous game preserves.

Tarangire National Park, established in 1970, is one of Tanzania's oldest national parks and a vital sanctuary for wildlife. Originally part of the Maasai Steppe Game Reserve, it was set aside to protect the area's diverse wildlife and prevent hunting. The park's name comes from the Tarangire River, which flows through it, and it's known for its large elephant population and unique baobab trees.

Tarangire National Park, Tanzania, with abundant elephant herds, occasional solitary bulls

If you consider visiting Africa, this park should be on the list. Be sure to follow our travels on Instagram @petermcculloughmd and America Out Loud Talk News.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org