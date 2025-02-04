Playback speed
Achilles Heel of mRNA Platforms

Lack of Targeting and Humanization, Uncontrolled Protein Dose and Duration--All Fundamental Flaws Still Not Addressed
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 04, 2025
10
23
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length studio production of the ENDTIME Show hosted by Vince Stegall and Doug Norvell. Each episode they interpret world events in the framework of Bible prophecy.

One of the segments concerned the limitations of mRNA technology. Despite the exuberance over this platform in the biotechnology space, fundamental pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics are not understood nor controllable. Blunders made by mRNA inventors, all of whom work inside the behemoth Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, seem to be universally overlooked as the platform is advanced by companies such as CureVac, Moderna, BioNTech, and many more. mRNA is also pushed heavily by vaccine incubators including CEPI.

We cover fatal flaws of mRNA, cancer, and so much more on this episode of of the ENDTIME Show.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
