Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
9

Boosters are Backfiring, Greater Impetus to End COVID-19 Vaccination

Dr. McCullough on Just the News with John Solomon and Amanda Head
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 31, 2025
6
9
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The pandemic years seem to drag on for the heavily boosted. Dr. McCullough appeared on Real America’s Voice, Just the News hosted by John Solomon and Amanda Head. Instead of preventing infection, boosters appear to invite more recurrent episodes of SARS-CoV-2 as a result of vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome known as VAIDS. A principle feature of VAIDS is immune system fatigue with regular boosters and continued loading of mRNA and Spike protein into the body. Both molecules are difficult to clear with endogenous system (ribonucleases and proteolytic enzymes).

To make matters worse, boosters promote IgG subclass switching to IgG4. Uversky et al have reported that excessive or persistent IgG4 subclass switching, especially in response to repeated vaccination, might lead to immune tolerance to the antigen, potentially promoting infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses, and potentially increasing the risk of myocarditis, autoimmune diseases, and cancer growth.

Uversky VN, Redwan EM, Makis W, Rubio-Casillas A. IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 May 17;11(5):991. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11050991. PMID: 37243095; PMCID: PMC10222767.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Uversky VN, Redwan EM, Makis W, Rubio-Casillas A. IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 May 17;11(5):991. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11050991. PMID: 37243095; PMCID: PMC10222767.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
When to Use Colchicine, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Nicotine in Long-Pandemic Syndromes
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Texas Leads 10 States Prohibiting SNAP Funds Spent on Junk Food
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to End Mass Culling: A New Approach to H5N1 Bird Flu Biosecurity
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
MMR Vaccine Deaths Exceed Measles Infection Fatalities in Recent Years
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
BREAKING--President Trump Nominates Dr. Susan Monarez to Lead CDC
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legal Breakthrough in Forced COVID-19 mRNA Injection Case Amid Alarming Links to Fatal Cardiac Micro-Scars
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Diversity in the Microbiome: Key Insights into the Gut-Brain Axis
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH