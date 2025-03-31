Boosters are Backfiring, Greater Impetus to End COVID-19 Vaccination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The pandemic years seem to drag on for the heavily boosted. Dr. McCullough appeared on Real America’s Voice, Just the News hosted by John Solomon and Amanda Head. Instead of preventing infection, boosters appear to invite more recurrent episodes of SARS-CoV-2 as a result of vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome known as VAIDS. A principle feature of VAIDS is immune system fatigue with regular boosters and continued loading of mRNA and Spike protein into the body. Both molecules are difficult to clear with endogenous system (ribonucleases and proteolytic enzymes).

To make matters worse, boosters promote IgG subclass switching to IgG4. Uversky et al have reported that excessive or persistent IgG4 subclass switching, especially in response to repeated vaccination, might lead to immune tolerance to the antigen, potentially promoting infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses, and potentially increasing the risk of myocarditis, autoimmune diseases, and cancer growth.

Uversky VN, Redwan EM, Makis W, Rubio-Casillas A. IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Vaccines (Basel). 2023 May 17;11(5):991. doi: 10.3390/vaccines11050991. PMID: 37243095; PMCID: PMC10222767.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

