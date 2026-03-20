BREAKING: Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association Says 30–40% of Corpses Contain WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Since 2021, reports of unusual white fibrous clots discovered during embalming have been dismissed as anecdotal or attributed to fringe voices within the profession. That dismissal is no longer credible. The phenomenon is now being confirmed by senior leadership across multiple funeral director and embalmer associations—individuals with decades of experience and responsibility for representing thousands of professionals.

In a recent 10-minute interview on OAN (watch full interview here), 2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Chris Calvey Jr., reported that he has personally observed these white fibrous clots in an astonishing 30% to 40% of the bodies he has embalmed over the past five years.

He described the clots as being “the size of the arteries” and emphasized that “you can’t ignore this.” Critically, he stated that these are “foreign bodies” unlike anything he had encountered in his 10 years as a funeral director and embalmer.

This is not an isolated account. Just weeks earlier, Iowa Funeral Directors Association Board Member Dana Goodell independently reported observing the same type of unusual clotting—specifically noting that it began appearing around 2021.

Importantly, this phenomenon has now been acknowledged at the state association level. In June 2025, during the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (TFDA) Convention, former USAF Major Thomas F. Haviland presented findings from an in-person survey conducted among 28 embalmers and funeral directors.

The results were alarming:

64% reported seeing white fibrous clots in corpses during the first half of 2025

These clots appeared in an average of 17% of all bodies

70% reported signs of micro-clotting (“coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”)

39% observed an increase in infant deaths, averaging a 14% rise over pre-2020 levels

These findings were not merely written—they were confirmed in real time, as embalmers in the room raised their hands to verify that they had personally observed the phenomenon:

This event—facilitated by TFDA President Taylor Moore—marked the first formal acknowledgment by a U.S. state funeral directors association that these clots are real, prevalent, and ongoing.

According to documentation compiled by USAF Major (Ret.) Thomas F. Haviland, multiple high-ranking leaders within the funeral profession have now independently confirmed the presence of these clots:

Woody Wilson — President, Ohio Embalmers Association (2024–2025)

Taylor Moore — President, Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (2024–2025)

Kevin Sweryd — President, Manitoba Funeral Service Association (Canada)

These are not anonymous embalmers or isolated accounts. These are elected leaders entrusted with representing the profession at the highest levels.

THE BIOLOGICAL MECHANISM: FROM MICROCLOTS TO FIBROUS MASSES

A growing body of evidence provides a plausible biological explanation for the white fibrous clots now being reported by embalmers. Central to this is the formation of amyloid, fibrinolysis-resistant microclots triggered by spike protein exposure—whether from SARS-CoV-2 infection or mRNA injections. In a recent peer-reviewed study, Thioflavin-T (ThT)-positive amyloid microclots were identified in 100% of participants within a heavily COVID-vaccinated cohort (94%), including all “healthy controls.” These structures represent misfolded fibrin with β-sheet amyloid configuration, fundamentally distinct from normal clotting.

Mechanistic experiments within the same study demonstrated that spike protein alone can induce the formation of these insoluble, amyloid microclots in vitro, establishing a direct pathway for abnormal coagulation.

These microscopic findings closely align with postmortem observations. Independent forensic analyses have shown that the large white fibrous clots are amyloidogenic fibrin aggregates that are protease-resistant, rubbery, and structurally dense—features consistent with advanced-stage clot maturation. Their morphology and biochemical properties mirror those of the microclots identified in living subjects, but at a larger, aggregated scale.

Taken together, the data support a coherent progression: spike-induced amyloid microclots form in circulation, resist degradation, accumulate inflammatory material, and ultimately coalesce into large, fibrous intravascular structures.

A DIRECT CHALLENGE TO PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES

Thomas Haviland, who has systematically documented and compiled these reports from funeral professionals across the world, has now taken the additional step of directly emailing U.S. public health leadership—including HHS, NIH, CDC, and FDA—urging them to investigate this phenomenon. His message is clear and unambiguous: after nearly six years of consistent reports from embalmers worldwide, how much more evidence is required before a formal inquiry is initiated?

The reports are now coming from presidents and senior officials of multiple funeral director and embalmer associations, individuals with extensive experience and professional accountability. The repeated description of dense, fibrous, artery-shaped clots—unlike anything previously encountered—has been independently corroborated across regions and over time.

The continued absence of a coordinated response from federal health agencies now represents a serious dereliction of duty.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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