Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
26
19

BREAKING - Franklin County Becomes First in Washington State to Pass Resolution AGAINST mRNA Injections!

In a state that embraces mRNA, county officials take a courageous stand for truth and the health of their people.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 20, 2025
26
19
Share
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections begin to accelerate across the United States, Franklin County officials have just passed theFranklin County of Washington State Resolution to Advise AGAINST The Use of Genetic Biologic “Vaccine” Platform Technology on Children and Adults’:

Franklin County Resolution
242KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

This represents a HUGE win in our efforts to remove COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market. To drive change in ‘mRNA champion’ states like Washington (86% COVID-19 injection uptake), local efforts like this are essential.

Among the presenters at the meeting were Dr. Peter McCullough, Nicolas Hulscher (myself), Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kimberly Biss, Brianne Dressen. Our presentations were scheduled to be broadcasted live by Children’s Health Defense, but certain individuals within Washington did NOT want the public to see this meeting and cut the feed. For those of us that presented remotely, we were forced to speak over a phone call relayed to the microphone due to so-called “technical difficulties”. These sabotage attempts have become quite common in our efforts.

Despite every attempt to interfere, the resolution was passed—and WE WON!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
Food Stamp Reform, Administrative Cuts at HHS, RFK and Trump on the Right Track
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The Greatest Crime in History
  John Leake
The Fall of the Biopharmaceutical Complex: Exposing the Final Moves of a Collapsing Regime
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
America Waking Up to Long-Term Harms of Excessive Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH