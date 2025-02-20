BREAKING - Franklin County Becomes First in Washington State to Pass Resolution AGAINST mRNA Injections!

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections begin to accelerate across the United States, Franklin County officials have just passed the ‘Franklin County of Washington State Resolution to Advise AGAINST The Use of Genetic Biologic “Vaccine” Platform Technology on Children and Adults’:

Franklin County Resolution 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This represents a HUGE win in our efforts to remove COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market. To drive change in ‘mRNA champion’ states like Washington (86% COVID-19 injection uptake), local efforts like this are essential.

Among the presenters at the meeting were Dr. Peter McCullough, Nicolas Hulscher (myself), Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kimberly Biss, Brianne Dressen. Our presentations were scheduled to be broadcasted live by Children’s Health Defense, but certain individuals within Washington did NOT want the public to see this meeting and cut the feed. For those of us that presented remotely, we were forced to speak over a phone call relayed to the microphone due to so-called “technical difficulties”. These sabotage attempts have become quite common in our efforts.

Despite every attempt to interfere, the resolution was passed—and WE WON!

