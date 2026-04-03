By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Broadcasting live from his media van in Texas, host John Fredericks interviewed cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company (TWC), on peptide‑based therapies and natural hormonal optimization summarized by Alter AI. Fredericks, a regular consumer of TWC supplements, asked how two flagship products — REGENERATE and MARS — fit within the company’s preventive‑medicine model that emphasizes cellular repair and endocrine rejuvenation without synthetic pharmaceuticals or injections.

McCullough explained that REGENERATE is built around short‑chain bioactive peptides synthesized to mimic the body’s own repair signals. He described them as small amino‑acid chains originally identified in tissue‑healing research that activate cellular signaling pathways for mitochondrial biogenesis and autophagy. The formulation was developed to stimulate the release of growth factors such as IGF‑1 and VEGF, enhancing muscle recovery and reducing inflammatory cytokines that accumulate with age or viral injury. Unlike injected peptides used in sports medicine, REGENERATE’s oral blends combine stabilized peptide fractions with cofactors like zinc and vitamin E to extend bioavailability. McCullough stressed that TWC formulates within FDA dietary‑supplement rules, using laboratory‑synthesized peptides that don’t alter genetic expression and less likely to pose systemic risks of anabolic steroids or gene therapies. According to clinic feedback, users report improvements in energy, joint function, and restorative sleep after four to six weeks of daily use. The product, he said, is intended to help rebuild COVID‑19 or vaccine‑injured patients whose tissues exhibit persistent oxidative stress.

Turning to MARS, McCullough described it as a botanical supplement targeting men’s endocrine health. He said its ingredients — including tongkat ali (Eurycoma longifolia), Panax ginseng, and fenugreek extract — act on the pituitary‑gonadal axis to stimulate Leydig‑cell production of testosterone rather than supplying synthetic hormone. He asserted that expectations from the company’s tele‑health network show average serum testosterone rising 20–30 % after six months of continuous use, accompanied by better mood, muscle tone, and libido. Because the mechanism is restorative rather than replacement‑style, the body maintains its own feedback control, avoiding testicular atrophy and estrogen imbalance common with injected testosterone.

McCullough closed by saying that both formulas illustrate TWC’s “preventive‑first” ethos — empowering people to optimize their biochemistry naturally in an environment where the pharmaceutical industry has focused on lifelong drug dependence rather than cellular healing. Fredericks endorsed the products as part of his daily routine, remarking that his energy and vitality had improved since using them on the road.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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