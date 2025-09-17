Can COVID-19 Vaccination Provoke a Heart Attack?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this analysis of a card-playing friend of Grant Stinchfield who suffers a heart attack otherwise known as a myocardial infarction. Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough analyses his case and discusses the biological plausibility of Spike protein in the coronary vascular endothelium being the culprit in precipitating the cardiac event—not Grant’s winning hand.

Blasco et al studied acute myocardial infarction after administration of COVID-19 vaccines and found the Spike antibody level was prognostic for recurring events. This supports McCullough’s claim that the Spike protein and or associated inflammation must be playing a role in the pathogenesis of acute myocardial infarction and recurrent major adverse cardiac events.

Blasco A, Royuela A, García-Gómez S, Gómez-Lozano N, Sánchez-Arjona A, de la Fuente J, Anel J, Sánchez-Galarraga I, Pérez-Redondo M, González E, Silva L. Association of SARS-CoV-2 immunoserology and vaccination status with myocardial infarction severity and outcome. Vaccine. 2024 Dec 2;42(26):126305. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2024.126305. Epub 2024 Sep 7. PMID: 39244425.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

