By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In a recent interview on Real America’s Voice, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company (TWC), discussed promising findings from a new human observational study regarding the use of a combination therapy of ivermectin and mebendazole for cancer patients. Alter AI captured this from Daman Roberts and Dr. Peter McCullough on Live From Studio 6B, Real America’s Voice.

🔬 Key Study Findings

Dr. McCullough reported on an observational cohort of nearly 200 patients utilizing this combination, which is composed of widely available anti-infective generic drugs. The results were striking:

Net Benefit: Approximately 84% of participants experienced positive outcomes.

Regression & Stability: Roughly 48% of patients saw tumor regression or no evidence of disease, while 36% achieved disease stability.

Progression: Only about 15.6% of participants reported disease progression.

Safety: While some experienced mild gastrointestinal side effects, the study demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

💸 The Barrier of Perverse Incentives

When asked why such potential breakthroughs are not being pursued by major cancer centers, Dr. McCullough pointed to perverse financial incentives. He explained that large cancer centers often rely on “book and bill” models, which prioritize the use of high-cost, proprietary chemotherapy drugs that provide significant profit margins. Consequently, there is no institutional incentive to research or utilize low-cost, readily available generics, despite their potential efficacy.

🛡️ Call to Action

Dr. McCullough asserted that these results should immediately stimulate large-scale, prospective, double-blind randomized trials by the National Cancer Institute. In the absence of such institutional action, he encourages patients interested in this approach to consult with their oncologists and utilize TWC’s platform to join their ongoing observation cohort. He emphasized that for many patients facing serious diagnoses, waiting years for government-led research is not a viable option.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

Reference: Transcript, Real America’s Voice, April 15, 2026. TWC.health/voice.