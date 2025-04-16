China Holding America's Drug Supply Hostage

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The Trump administration may face a problem they helped create in the 45th presidency which along with its predecessors, where the US FDA and Department of Commerce allowed China to undercut generic drug prices and allow the exit of pharmaceutical manufacturing to China.

Dr. McCullough was on America’s Voice Live with Steve Gruber and said the brinkmanship between Trump and Xi Jinping who has been the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC)—the paramount leader of China, since 2012. With more on-the-job experience and leverage with respect to supply chain, thus far, Xi Jinping China has not backed down.

We should be prepared for drug shortages which will be reflected as increased prices. Because the GPO’s operate on margin, expect certain drugs for hospitalized patients will be “out of stock” and more expensive ones will be offered.

Now is a good time to think about a 1Wellness Elite membership which offers among many benefits, free generic prescription drugs and an excellent supply reserve.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage