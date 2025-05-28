Citizens Must Demand Transparency on Vaccine Safety from Public Servants

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Anger is boiling among the public about COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death. Dr. McCullough appeared on an impromptu interview for Lindell TV after the May 21, 2021 US Senate Hearing Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations: The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.

