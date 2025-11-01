"Conspiracy Theorist" Smear No Longer Works

In 2011, I published a book titled Cold a Long Time about a young Canadian ice hockey player named Duncan MacPherson who vanished in the Austrian Alps in the summer of 1989. Fourteen years later, in the summer 2003, his body emerged in the middle of a ski slope of popular glacier ski resort near Innsbruck. No official autopsy was performed, though a forensic doctor snapped some photos with his personal camera and got a radiologist buddy to perform a CT scan on the corpse. Duncan’s parents were able to obtain copies of these images.

They soon came to believe that the true cause and manner of Duncan’s death had been concealed in order to protect powerful interests from liability and embarrassment. I was initially skeptical of their theory, but after researching it for a couple of years, I concluded that they were right—only that what happened to their son, and the extent of the cover-up, was far worse than their worst nightmare.

When the German edition of my book was published in 2013, a legion of online trolls called me a “conspiracy theorist.” My publisher was concerned we would be sued by the powerful men I named in the book, but I reckoned the last thing they wanted was to face judicial discovery. Though the book was, for one week, a bestseller in Austria, it was quickly forgotten, and one of the key conspirators was shortly thereafter reelected to his influential position.

I was reminded of this story yesterday when friends in Vienna contacted me to say that a major documentary about it was just released by the Austrian National Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), and that it heavily relies on my research.

Though the ORF could have at least sent me a link to the film that I can watch outside of Austria, I have grown accustomed to receiving lean credit for my work.

The important thing is that the Austrian people understand that my findings are not a “conspiracy theory,” but a factually correct presentation of what happened. Readers curious about this story can review the evidence on my website:

Duncan MacPherson’s Death: Forensics

At the time I published my book, I thought it revealed the Austrian state and media establishment to be unusually corrupt. Now I understand that corruption in Austria is the smallest of potatoes compared to that of the U.S. government and mainstream media.

Since President Eisenhower gave his famous Farewell Address in 1961 about the undue influence of the “scientific-technological elite” and the “military-industrial complex,” his worst nightmare has come true.

The U.S. government and mainstream media may be truthful about trivial matters, but when it comes to matters affecting powerful interests, none of their representations can be taken at face value. Everything we are told should be regarded as a lie until it is proven to be true. Only the most low-information, naive, and credulous people would believe otherwise.

At the McCullough Foundation, we are determined to reveal the truth of what is going on in our Twilight Zone of contemporary America. In addition to publishing the results of our investigative scholarship—as we did in our recent Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder paper (downloaded 64,000 times since Oct. 27)—we are now embarking on a new era of documentary film production.

Our first picture will build on Dr. McCullough’s testimony before the U.S. Senate hearing on “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.”

In this audiovisual story, we will show how patients have been devastated by vaccine-induced myocarditis in a way that cannot be denied by mercenary U.S. government officials like Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Please check out the above video (Steve’s Story) about just one patient’s case. If you find it compelling, please click on the icon below to make a donation to the McCullough Foundation. Making a documentary of the highest production value requires a great deal of time, money, and effort, and we can’t do it without your help.

