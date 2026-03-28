COVID-19 “Vaccines”: One of the Most Catastrophic Medical Experiments in History

I recently joined Navy SEAL and CIA contractor David Rutherford for an explosive interview that breaks down what really happened—from early pandemic planning and military mRNA development to the latest scientific evidence documenting widespread harm.
This conversation pulls together years of research, real-world data, and firsthand analysis into one comprehensive account of a pre-planned global public health catastrophe.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 — The Worst Medical Experiment in History
04:04 — How Hulscher Saw This Coming: January 2020
06:59 — The mRNA Timeline: UNC, Ralph Baric, and Gain of Function
10:24 — Pandemic Planning: The Event 201 Connection
11:38 — Why This Was Never a Vaccine: The Gene Therapy Reveal
15:06 — The Myocarditis Crisis and Irreversible Heart Scarring
23:16 — Turbo Cancer: 100+ Studies, 136,000 Excess Cancer Deaths
23:25 — Genomic Integration: A 31-Year-Old Woman’s Stage 4 Bladder Cancer
27:10 — “We Have Been Attacked”: David’s Intelligence Assessment
31:24 — Congressional Testimony: What Lawmakers Are Seeing
40:38 — Why People Still Can’t Accept It: Mass Psychosis
44:10 — What the McCullough Foundation Is Doing About It
“Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation and author of over 25 peer-reviewed studies on Covid vaccine harms, joins David to lay out the science they didn't want you to see. You'll learn why these shots were never legally vaccines — they're gene therapy technology. David and Nicolas break down the documented links between mRNA injections and irreversible heart scarring, neurological damage, turbo cancer, and genomic integration — a process that has been documented turning a 31-year-old woman's own DNA into a cancer-driver. And they explain why no one has been held accountable, and what the same players are building next.”
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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