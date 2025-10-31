By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Australia was a unique testing ground for the pandemic. The outbreak arrived to the land down under very late compared to most countries. Thus the country stood as an example of what happens with prolonged lockdowns of healthy people and pre-vaccination before exposure to the virus.

Please listen to this interview I had with Dr. Melissa McCann on this new book she edited and wrote with Professor Robert Clancy: Covid through our Eyes: An Australian Story of Mistakes, Mistreatment and Misinformation. Here is a brief description.

Eminent scientists, analysts and medicos debunk the Covid doctrine which maximised multinational drug company profits, at the expense of life and health. Careful yet scathing contributors demonstrate that Australian governments and health agencies-pressured by the USA and WHO-defied precautions to approve dangerous genetic vaccines; and with criminal penalties banned dissent and treatments that would have saved lives.

From an American point of view, Australia was the example of what NOT to do during a pandemic. Most importantly, we should never vaccinate during a widely prevalent viral pandemic because resistant viral strains will emerge and breakthrough cases will dominate. That is exactly what happened. Now the major questions surround capitulation on vaccine failure justice for those harmed during the pandemic. Both seem necessary for trust to be restored in Australian public health agencies. Please get your copy of Covid through our Eyes: An Australian Story of Mistakes, Mistreatment and Misinformation today because print books cannot be censored out of your hands or off your bookshelf!

