Farmer and Doctor Agree: Poultry Mass Destruction Must Stop

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please join this discussion hosted by big red podcaster David Gornoski where Dr. McCullough meets world-class independent farmer Joel Salatin to discuss government mismanagement of the bird flu crisis.

Here is some background on Salatin and the “Polyface Story”

In 1961, William and Lucille Salatin moved their young family to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, purchasing the most worn-out, eroded, abused farm in the area near Staunton. Using nature as a pattern, they and their children began the healing and innovation that now supports three generations. Disregarding conventional wisdom, the Salatins planted trees, built huge compost piles, dug ponds, moved cows daily with portable electric fencing, and invented portable sheltering systems to produce all their animals on perennial prairie polycultures.



Today the farm arguably represents America’s premier non-industrial food production oasis. Believing that the Creator’s design is still the best pattern for the biological world, the Salatin family invites like-minded folks to join in the farm’s mission: to develop emotionally, economically, environmentally enhancing agricultural enterprises and facilitate their duplication throughout the world. The Salatins continue to refine their models to push environmentally-friendly farming practices toward new levels of expertise.

Gornoski does a masterful job framing the issues. Salatin believes we should let a natural immunity strategy play out and only cull the sick birds. I can tell you as a doctor, The Wellness Company did not wait for the government agencies to step in and protect farmers like Salatin. We announced the Prevent and Protect Program to supply our critical poultry and egg suppliers with bird flu kits which will help keep the workers safe as they allow flocks to develop natural immunity.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company