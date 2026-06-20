Fear, Follow the Science, and a C-Plus for Administration's Health Revolution: Dr. McCullough on Where MAHA Went Wrong

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please be sure to follow young father and YouTuber Andy Schmitt who is doing a wonderful job on his podcast, The Orthodoxy.

🎙️ Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on The Orthodoxy Podcast with Andy Schmitt

🔬 Senate Investigation Uncovers Buried Vaccine Stroke Risk

Dr. Peter McCullough opens by discussing a Senate investigation led by Ron Johnson that uncovered Biden administration health officials identifying a statistically significant stroke risk from the Pfizer COVID-19 booster as early as November 2022 — then burying it while continuing to push boosters on the elderly.

Ota N, Itani M, Aoki T, Sakurai A, Fujisawa T, Okada Y, Noda K, Arakawa Y, Tokuda S, Tanikawa R. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination. J Clin Neurosci. 2025 Jun;136:111223. doi: 10.1016/j.jocn.2025.111223. Epub 2025 Apr 3. PMID: 40184822.

The mechanism, McCullough explains, is straightforward: spike protein loads into brain blood vessels, eats away at vessel walls, leading to clots or hemorrhagic rupture. He references the Ota paper from Japan confirming vaccine spike protein directly in cerebral vasculature. He recounts the case of Barbara Orendello, who suffered a devastating stroke days after her Moderna shot, leaving her wheelchair-bound with her skull opened for clot removal.

🧪 The Determinants of Autism & Childhood Vaccination

McCullough walks Schmitt — a new father who declined all infant vaccines — through the McCullough Foundation’s newly published report in the Journal of Independent Medicine on autism risk factors. Key findings:

Healthy full-term babies with no family history of autism and no maternal exposures have zero predisposing risk factors and remain healthier if they remain completely unvaccinated through childhood

A bundle of 16+ vaccines around 18 months — including COVID, influenza, DTaP, MMR, RSV, Hib, and rotavirus — triggers brain inflammation, sometimes seizures, and rapid autism onset

The report was so convincing that within 19 days of submission to HHS, the CDC changed its website language to acknowledge vaccines cannot be ruled out as causing autism

Schmitt shares his own experience at UW Hospital in Madison, where staff pressured him and his wife over their refusal of the vitamin K shot — and then stonewalled their circumcision scheduling.

McCullough dismisses neonatal tetanus risk in sterile US hospitals, noting tetanus vaccines for pregnant women are a recent practice. He points to a JAMA article calling four pediatric tetanus cases a “resurgence” while the CDC sources its neonatal tetanus data from Africa, where Maasai women deliver on dung-and-dirt floors.

📉 Testosterone Decline & Food System Toxicity

Schmitt asks about the 30% testosterone drop in Western men. McCullough confirms the secular trend but attributes it primarily to obesity, stress, and diabetes — not vaccines. He promotes a natural botanical product (Zeus) stimulating Leydig cells rather than synthetic testosterone injections, which cause irreversible testicular atrophy.

The conversation pivots to food: glyphosate (Roundup) now found in 81% of Americans via NHANES data, GMO crops, trans fats (successfully banned under Bloomberg), petroleum-derived food dyes linked to ADHD exacerbation and animal carcinogenicity, and the failure to label fast food with calorie and macronutrient content.

🛡️ Media as Propaganda Arm & Treatment Suppression

McCullough describes how government agencies made an “all-out commitment” to vaccines akin to a military campaign, suppressing treatments like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, vitamin D, colchicine, corticosteroids, and the McCullough protocol — which he says saved tens of millions of lives globally.

He notes the media operates with zero dissenting voices during public health crises and wars, citing Israel’s five-year imprisonment for independent war reporting by civilians. A recent AI analysis of millions of tweets showed fear drove vaccine uptake and relief followed injection — a manufactured psychological cycle.

📊 MAHA & Trump Administration: Receives Grade of C+

On the Trump/RFK Jr. “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, McCullough’s grade dropped from B-plus to C-plus. His criticisms:

No qualified Surgeon General nominated in two years — needs a physician with public health service experience, hundreds of publications, and leadership of large medical organizations

FDA commissioner lasted under two years — a surgeon with no regulatory or medical experience

Acting CDC director for nearly two years without permanent leadership

RFK Jr., Dr Oz, FDA, CDC directors all failed to show up for multiple Senate hearings on COVID-19 vaccine safety

Zero progress on the big MAHA objectives Remove COVID-19 vaccines from market Ban all vaccine mandates Rescind 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA)Read more Ban direct-to-consumer advertising of pharmaceuticals and vaccines DOJ or special counsel investigation of Dr Fauci



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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References