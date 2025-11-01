First Independent Report Finds Routine Childhood Vaccines a Risk Factor for Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Government agencies have declared for decades that childhood vaccines are the most important advance in public health. It was a mistake to believe those same agencies would produce a comprehensive report on the origins of the autism crisis.

Please enjoy this press clip from Emerald Robinson’s Absolute Truth on Lindell TV about the importance of the McCullough Foundation Report. The last time this topic was reviewed was in 2004 where the Institute of Medicine limited there deliberations to the MMR vaccine and adjuvants. This was one of their top line conclusions in 2004:

The committee further finds that potential biological mechanisms for vaccine-induced autism that have been generated to date are theoretical only.

With so much more data beyond MMR, the link is no longer “theoretical” it’s very real for parents and children struggling with this complication from vaccination. There is so much new in the report; we encourage you to read it for yourself as we work through the peer-review and print publication process.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

