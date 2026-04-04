By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many of you have family members or friends in nursing. You are going to really enjoy this full-length show captured by Alter AI.

Dr. Peter McCullough welcomes Melissa Schreibfeder, founder of The Functional Nurse Academy (FNA), to discuss the future of functional and holistic nursing in an evolving post‑pandemic healthcare landscape. Schreibfeder, a former conventional nurse educated at the University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio, recounts her transition into functional medicine after successfully reversing her own autoimmune and chronic‑fatigue illness. Disillusioned with the conventional “symptom‑management” model, she created FNA to train nurses nationwide to practice evidence‑based root‑cause care outside corporate medicine.

Schreibfeder explains that functional nursing emphasizes lifestyle optimization, nutritional guidance, toxin reduction, and metabolic correction rather than pharmaceutical dependency. By focusing on early detection through affordable, self‑ordered laboratory tests and individualized coaching, nurses can prevent chronic diseases before they demand intensive interventions. McCullough agrees, noting that limited physician capacity and insurance constraints have left millions underserved—making nurses the logical vanguard of genuine preventive care.

The Functional Nurse Academy, she says, is dual‑accredited, self‑paced, and offers 90 continuing‑education credits endorsed by the American Holistic Nurses Association, allowing RNs, BSNs, and even LPNs to work independently within educational and counseling scopes. Hundreds of U.S. nurses have completed the program, many seeking autonomy after COVID‑era job losses for declining vaccination mandates.

Together they examine national health trends: 70 percent of adults are overweight; metabolic and sleep disorders dominate practice; alcohol misuse and endocrine‑disrupting chemicals impede weight control. Schreibfeder urges “eating real food God designed” while minimizing toxic burden from processed diets and personal‑care products. She warns against overuse of GLP‑1 agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy, citing risks of muscle loss, pancreatic injury, and psychological effects. McCullough concurs, emphasizing that such drugs should be reserved for life‑threatening obesity, not cosmetic weight loss. Both advocate alcohol abstinence for improved metabolic and neurologic health.

The conversation turns to education and family life: Schreibfeder works from home with her husband and three children, supporting homeschooling and classical Christian schooling for cultivating moral strength and articulate communication—contrasting it with the conformity of public education.

In the closing segment, the discussion addresses vaccine policy. Schreibfeder outlines how nurses receive little vaccine‑safety education and once accepted “safe and effective” rhetoric uncritically. She highlights the ballooning schedule—from roughly 24 doses in the 1980s to 72 by age 18—arguing that COVID‑19 injuries awakened many nurses to question mandates and take informed consent seriously. The Functional Nurse Academy trains students in vaccine‑risk awareness, VAERS reporting, and adjuvant toxicology, particularly aluminum exposure. McCullough urges the academy to issue a formal resolution opposing vaccine mandates, mirroring physician organizations like AAPS in 2000, and praises Schreibfeder for restoring moral courage and patient trust through independent nursing leadership.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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