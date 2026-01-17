Health and Wellness Summit at the Trump Doral

By Peter A McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this preview shot just a few days before the Health and Wellness Summit held at the Trump Doral in Miami.

We’re stepping into a season where health is not optional—it’s strategic. The Spirit is raising up believers who understand that caring for the body is part of the Kingdom mandate. “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit… you are not your own?” (1 Corinthians 6:19–20). When you steward your health, you carry His presence with greater authority. Your clarity of mind, strength of body, and peace of spirit become tools Heaven uses to transform culture. This isn’t about fitness fads—it’s about divine function.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!