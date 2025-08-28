Important Medical Update: How to Measure Your Spike Protein Antibody

By Peter A. McCullough

In clinic today I want to address the most common question I get from patients, “have I been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein through infection, shedding, or vaccination, and what should I do about it?”

This video will explain that you can now take matters into your own hands and order a Spike protein antibody test from Labcorp Labs On Demand and get the results within a few days.

Here is a quick guide of interpretation of your results:

<1000 U/ml very low level past exposure, negligible risks

1000-5000 U/ml symptoms or problem could be related to Spike protein

>5000 U/ml Spike protein likely circulating in your bloodstream

10,000-25,000 U/ml very high risk for cardiac damage, blood clots, neurologic problems, autoimmunity, and potentially cancer

Remember the antibodies are an indirect reflection of Spike protein and do not change quickly. My advice is not to check the test again for a year. Above is one of my patients who has resolved his Spike syndrome with detoxification and you can see he has had a substantial drop in his Spike antibodies.

What can be done about high levels? The answer for most is the Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company. This is the only scientifically supported combination product following the principles of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

In my clinical practice I have witnessed rewarding reductions in Spike antibody levels and resolution of long-COVID and vaccine injury syndromes over a year or longer on the Ultimate Spike Detox. For antibody levels <1000 U/ml and concerns over ongoing exposures, I recommend Spike Support from The Wellness Company.

Please consider taking the first step and get your Spike antibody measured today and check out The Wellness Company for all of it’s long-COVID products.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.