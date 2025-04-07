Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
20

Long-COVID, Long-Vax--It's All Caused by Spike Protein

Dr. Pinsky with Dr. McCullough on Ask Dr. Drew from Washington, DC
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 07, 2025
16
20
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Mounting evidence that some of the COVID-19 vaccinated are carrying circulating SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in their bloodstream concealed within CD-16+ monocytes. Dr. McCullough presented a case where 2 1/2 years after his last booster, a patient suffering from vaccine myocarditis and blood clots has S1 segment positivity on the HealthBio (InCellDX) assay.

Please enjoy this intermediate length update on long-COVID, avian influenza, and the medical insanity of relentless hyper-vaccination.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Profile in Valor: Dr. James Marcum of Heartwise Ministries at Wisdom Pearl
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Boosters are Backfiring, Greater Impetus to End COVID-19 Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
When to Use Colchicine, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Nicotine in Long-Pandemic Syndromes
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Texas Leads 10 States Prohibiting SNAP Funds Spent on Junk Food
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to End Mass Culling: A New Approach to H5N1 Bird Flu Biosecurity
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
MMR Vaccine Deaths Exceed Measles Infection Fatalities in Recent Years
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH