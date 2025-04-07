Long-COVID, Long-Vax--It's All Caused by Spike Protein

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Mounting evidence that some of the COVID-19 vaccinated are carrying circulating SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in their bloodstream concealed within CD-16+ monocytes. Dr. McCullough presented a case where 2 1/2 years after his last booster, a patient suffering from vaccine myocarditis and blood clots has S1 segment positivity on the HealthBio (InCellDX) assay.

Please enjoy this intermediate length update on long-COVID, avian influenza, and the medical insanity of relentless hyper-vaccination.

