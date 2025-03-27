MMR Vaccine Deaths Exceed Measles Infection Fatalities in Recent Years

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Veteran conservative media host John Fredericks smells a rat with the surge of fear-mongering over annual measles cases ever since Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, started on the job as US Secretary of Health and Human Services. Fredericks asked Dr. McCullough “Why now? What are they trying to accomplish?” McCullough concluded the motivations must have their origins in opposition politics.

It is important to understand that each year, there are more deaths after MMR vaccination reported in the VAERS system by concerned healthcare providers than there are documented measles fatalities. Vaccination does not replace the need for early treatment in high-risk cases.

Sadly, the six year old Mennonite girl who died in Lubbock, Texas, did not succumb to measles per se, but rather an untreated secondary bacterial infection. Thus, we are yet to have a confirmed measles fatality in 2025. Measles mortality was established to be 0.2/1000 in the 1960’s before the widespread use of nebulizers and modern ICU care.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

MILLER DL. FREQUENCY OF COMPLICATIONS OF MEASLES, 1963. REPORT ON A NATIONAL INQUIRY BY THE PUBLIC HEALTH LABORATORY SERVICE IN COLLABORATION WITH THE SOCIETY OF MEDICAL OFFICERS OF HEALTH. Br Med J. 1964 Jul 11;2(5401):75-8. doi: 10.1136/bmj.2.5401.75. PMID: 14147791; PMCID: PMC1815949.