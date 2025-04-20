Modifiable Risk Factors Coming into View for Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this discussion about risk factors for autism spectrum disorder. Like any complex illness, there is no single exclusive cause, rather there are risk factors and the issue at hand will be to evaluate each exposure and derive strategies to reduce risk by modifying these exposures.

You can see by this scatterplot from Children’s Health Defense through 2015, first and foremost in the minds of young parents are the batteries of vaccines given at one sitting and the cumulative exposures to vaccines over young childhood. Never before have large numbers of injectable biological products (killed virus, live attenuated, antigen, mRNA, monoclonal antibody) been administered to babies in frequent combinations. Could humanity be bearing witness to how this immunization strategy is leading to irreversible harm?

Courtesy Just the News with Amanda Head and John Solomon, Real America’s Voice.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org