mRNA Use Should be Restricted Clinical Trials in Human, Veterinary, and Agriculture Research

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In March of 2020, we heard Dr. Anthony Fauci say he would use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, preferably in a clinical trial. Later doctors were advised by the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization, that ivermectin should not be used in COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. The American Medical Association stated in September 2021, it opposed the ordering, prescribing, or dispensing of ivermectin outside of a clinical trial.

These strong statements were not in line with 2018 US FDA guidance stating that off-label generic drugs should be prescribed to fulfill an unmet clinical need such as acute high COVID-19.

However, synthetic mRNA used for vaccines or medicinal purposes should be restricted to clinical trials where there is voluntary participation, informed consent, proper data safety and monitoring, and risk mitigation. As more states work to pull mRNA from public use, we are returning to where medical science should be on the genetic platform—limited to research studies where proper testing and refinement should be done before attempting FDA licensure and US market entry. This was one of many points made by Dr. McCullough on Vigilant News with Maria Zeee.

