mRNA’s Destruction of Common Sense and the Criminal Pursuit of Fauci

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

From wearing a cloth mask alone in one’s vehicle to signing up for yearly deadly genetic booster shots, common sense has seemingly vanished since 2020. A new study by Thorp et al helps to explain why this may have happened. More than 70% of the world population received at least one dose of a neurotoxic COVID-19 vaccine associated with:

CDC/FDA safety thresholds were breached for 86 adverse events including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions, and more.

While a decline in higher cognitive function due to persistent brain Spike protein production is highly plausible, the true responsibility lies with those who lied to, manipulated, and coerced the public into taking experimental mRNA injections. The actions of top public health officials such as Anthony Fauci will not be forgotten—as criminal referral requests continue to mount:

Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies.

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss these latest breaking developments and more.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

