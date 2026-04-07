My Protest of Destroying a Whole Civilization

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript696511My Protest of Destroying a Whole CivilizationAs the doomsday clock for Iran winds down, I make a plea for restraint and an apology for civilization instead of barbarism. John LeakeApr 07, 2026696511ShareTranscriptDear Readers, As President Trump’s doomsday clock for Iran winds down, please listen to my plea for restraint and share it with your friends. Many thanks and best regards, John LeakeSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFocal Points (Courageous Discourse) PodcastAdvancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights. Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJohn LeakeRecent EpisodesFunctional Nurse AcademyApr 4 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHBroadcasting Pedal to the Metal: How John Fredericks Turned His Studio Van into a Test Lab for VitalityApr 3 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHmRNA, Mutation, and Medical Betrayal: Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes the Genetic Fallout of the Vaccine EraApr 1 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHFrom Mandates to Medicine Cabinets: Dr. Peter McCullough’s Revolt Against the Bio-Pharmaceutical ComplexMar 31 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHCOVID-19 “Vaccines”: One of the Most Catastrophic Medical Experiments in HistoryMar 28 • Nicolas Hulscher, MPHThis Past WeekendMar 28 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHThe Virus, the Vaccine, and the Lie: Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes the Engineered PandemicMar 25 • Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH