FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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My Protest of Destroying a Whole Civilization

As the doomsday clock for Iran winds down, I make a plea for restraint and an apology for civilization instead of barbarism.
John Leake's avatar
John Leake
Apr 07, 2026

Dear Readers,

As President Trump’s doomsday clock for Iran winds down, please listen to my plea for restraint and share it with your friends.

Many thanks and best regards,

John Leake

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