New Studies Link mRNA “Vaccines” to Severe Neurological Damage, Genomic Integration, and Turbo Cancer — While HHS Remains Silent

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, I joined Breanna Morello on InfoWars to discuss our new peer-reviewed study that found catastrophic neurological injury from the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

63 serious safety signals were identified — all involving the central nervous system — including encephalitis, meningitis, myelitis, demyelination syndromes, brain/spinal cord abscesses, and even Creutzfeldt–Jakob (prion) disease, which appeared 847× more likely after COVID-19 mRNA shots than after traditional vaccines.

These findings point to COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood–brain barrier disruption, allowing amyloidogenic spike proteins and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the U.S.

Genomic Integration & Turbo Cancers

We also discussed our peer-reviewed discovery of vaccine-derived genetic material integrated into human chromosome 19 in a woman who developed stage IV bladder cancer shortly following 3 mRNA shots — representing the first documented evidence of genomic integration in humans.

In collaboration with Neo7Bioscience, our team conducted another study demonstrating that mRNA shots dysregulate thousands of human genes, triggering mitochondrial failure, immune collapse, and cancer-promoting activity that can persist for years.

The manuscript was unlawfully wiped from two preprint servers within weeks of going viral by the Journal Cartel and PubPeer Mob— but has since been successfully peer-reviewed and accepted for publication in a PubMed.gov-indexed journal, marking a major victory for scientific integrity and a decisive defeat for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Lastly, two massive population studies (n = 8.7 million) now confirm elevated risks across seven major cancers among the COVID-19 vaccinated.

The Pfizer Criminal Enterprise

As I said on air, Pfizer is not a trusted public health partner — it operates like a criminal enterprise. With 107 documented penalties, Pfizer’s record reads like a catalogue of corporate crime: false marketing, safety breaches, kickback schemes, environmental violations, foreign bribery, and systemic fraud.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite proven data manipulation and widespread evidence of harm, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex continues to push mRNA gene-transfer technologies into every therapeutic market — including for the very cancers they unleashed.

America cannot be made healthy again until this dangerous system of corruption and capture is fully exposed and dismantled.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

