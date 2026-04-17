Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns: Chronic Lyme and Antigenic Stimulation

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recently on an interview with L Todd Wood CEO of CDM press we struck on a sensitive topic—Lyme disease which has impacted his son.
🧬 Chronic Lyme Disease and Persistent Immune Stimulation
The clinical phenomenon of Chronic Lyme disease—often dismissed by mainstream institutions as “post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome”—is increasingly understood through the lens of persistent antigenic stimulation. When Borrelia burgdorferi is not fully eradicated by initial short-course antibiotic protocols, the remaining bacterial debris, including cell wall fragments and shed membrane proteins, continues to exert a profound and pathological influence on the host immune system.
🛡️ Mechanisms of Chronic Inflammation
The core issue lies in the body’s inability to clear these residual antigens. These molecules act as Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs), which are recognized by Toll-like receptors (TLRs) on innate immune cells. This constant recognition triggers a state of chronic, low-grade systemic inflammation.
Cytokine Storm Perpetuation: The persistent presence of these antigens prevents the immune system from returning to homeostasis. Instead, it remains locked in a loop, continually producing pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF−αTNF-\alphaTNF−α, IL−6IL-6IL−6, and IL−1βIL-1\betaIL−1β.
Autoimmune Mimicry: Research suggests that some Borrelia antigens share structural similarities with human proteins. When the immune system is hyper-activated by persistent debris, it can inadvertently begin to target host tissues, leading to tissue damage that mirrors autoimmune pathology.
Immune Exhaustion: Over time, this unrelenting demand on the immune system leads to “immune exhaustion” or dysfunction. The body may lose the ability to effectively regulate inflammatory responses, resulting in the multisystem symptoms—neurological fatigue, joint pain, and cognitive impairment—that define the chronic state.
🔍 Conclusion
Chronic Lyme is not merely a subjective experience but a tangible, physiological manifestation of an incomplete clearance of the pathogen. The ongoing presence of these antigens serves as a biological signal that maintains the host in a state of high-alert, causing significant collateral damage to the patient’s own healthy tissue.
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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
📚 References
Jutras, B. L., et al. (2019). “Borrelia burgdorferi peptidoglycan is a persistent antigen in patients with Lyme arthritis.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). This landmark study identified that the bacterial cell wall (peptidoglycan) of Borrelia burgdorferi persists in the synovial fluid of patients long after standard antibiotic treatment. The researchers demonstrate that this specific, highly durable bacterial debris acts as a persistent stimulus, driving ongoing joint inflammation and providing a concrete mechanism for treatment-refractory symptoms.
McClune, M. E., et al. (2025). “The peptidoglycan of Borrelia burgdorferi can persist in discrete tissues and cause systemic responses consistent with chronic illness.” Science Translational Medicine. Recent in vivo research confirms that the unique chemical structure of B. burgdorferi peptidoglycan allows it to evade typical clearance mechanisms. The study shows that the antigen accumulates in tissues and alters the metabolic profile of immune cells, directly mimicking the systemic inflammatory state observed in patients suffering from chronic post-treatment illness.
Middelveen, M. J., et al. (2020). “The Long-Term Persistence of Borrelia burgdorferi Antigens and DNA in the Tissues of a Patient with Lyme Disease.” Antibiotics. This clinical autopsy study provides critical evidence from a well-documented patient who underwent extensive, conventional antibiotic therapy. The researchers detected Borrelia antigens and DNA across multiple organ systems, including the brain and heart. The findings strongly support the hypothesis that the bacteria can survive in protected, biofilm-like morphological forms, continually shedding antigens that sustain chronic systemic disease.