By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently on an interview with L Todd Wood CEO of CDM press we struck on a sensitive topic—Lyme disease which has impacted his son.

🧬 Chronic Lyme Disease and Persistent Immune Stimulation

The clinical phenomenon of Chronic Lyme disease—often dismissed by mainstream institutions as “post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome”—is increasingly understood through the lens of persistent antigenic stimulation. When Borrelia burgdorferi is not fully eradicated by initial short-course antibiotic protocols, the remaining bacterial debris, including cell wall fragments and shed membrane proteins, continues to exert a profound and pathological influence on the host immune system.

🛡️ Mechanisms of Chronic Inflammation

The core issue lies in the body’s inability to clear these residual antigens. These molecules act as Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs), which are recognized by Toll-like receptors (TLRs) on innate immune cells. This constant recognition triggers a state of chronic, low-grade systemic inflammation.

Cytokine Storm Perpetuation: The persistent presence of these antigens prevents the immune system from returning to homeostasis. Instead, it remains locked in a loop, continually producing pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF−αTNF-\alphaTNF−α, IL−6IL-6IL−6, and IL−1βIL-1\betaIL−1β. Autoimmune Mimicry: Research suggests that some Borrelia antigens share structural similarities with human proteins. When the immune system is hyper-activated by persistent debris, it can inadvertently begin to target host tissues, leading to tissue damage that mirrors autoimmune pathology. Immune Exhaustion: Over time, this unrelenting demand on the immune system leads to “immune exhaustion” or dysfunction. The body may lose the ability to effectively regulate inflammatory responses, resulting in the multisystem symptoms—neurological fatigue, joint pain, and cognitive impairment—that define the chronic state.

🔍 Conclusion

Chronic Lyme is not merely a subjective experience but a tangible, physiological manifestation of an incomplete clearance of the pathogen. The ongoing presence of these antigens serves as a biological signal that maintains the host in a state of high-alert, causing significant collateral damage to the patient’s own healthy tissue.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

📚 References