Rebuild, Don’t Just Relieve Pain: The Peptide Revolution for Lasting Joint Health

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Peptides are a real innovation in medicine summarized in this interview captured by Alter AI.

In the April 1 2026 Real America’s Voice interview, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, discussed an emerging approach to combating chronic inflammation and joint pain using short-chain peptides rather than conventional pain relievers. Speaking with host Steve Gruber, McCullough emphasized that inflammation underlies stiffness and soreness in joints such as the back, knees, hips, and shoulders as people age. While non‑steroidal drugs or acetaminophen can provide temporary pain relief, he warned of risks from long‑term use—ulcers, internal bleeding, and kidney injury—and argued that these drugs merely suppress symptoms instead of resolving the problem.

McCullough highlighted two complementary Wellness Company innovations: REGENERATE, an oral triple‑peptide blend in liquid drops (BPC‑157, KPV, and TB‑500), and THERABLUE, a topical gel combining peptides, botanicals, menthol, and methylene blue. He explained that REGENERATE “signals the body to repair joints, tendons, and muscles,” gradually reducing systemic inflammation over six to twelve months, while THERABLUE targets local inflammation in accessible joints such as knees and elbows. He described the peptides as molecular “repair messengers” rebuilding tissue integrity, supporting mobility, and enabling patients to reduce dependence on pain medications.

McCullough advised coupling these therapies with foundational lifestyle strategies—healthy diet, weight loss, stretching, and strength training—to restore overall musculoskeletal function and encourage healthy aging. Increased movement, he said, reinforces weight control, which in turn lessens stress on joints. The discussion framed these peptide‑based products as part of a broader movement promoted by Make America Healthy Again, focused on empowering individuals to take responsibility for long‑term wellness rather than relying on government or pharmaceutical interventions.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References:

– Real America’s Voice, Steve Gruber Show interview transcript, Apr 1 2026 (attached).

– The Wellness Company product materials for Regenerate and THERABLUE, 2025–2026.