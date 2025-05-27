Steve Gruber: Dr. McCullough Has Issued an Indictment of the Entire COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please share this news segment where an outraged Steve Gruber on Real America’s voice summarizes Dr. McCullough’s most recent US Senate testimony on May 21, 2025. The HSGAC PSI Hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines was both expository and explosive.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Share this post