Steve Gruber: Dr. McCullough Has Issued an Indictment of the Entire COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please share this news segment where an outraged Steve Gruber on Real America’s voice summarizes Dr. McCullough’s most recent US Senate testimony on May 21, 2025. The HSGAC PSI Hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines was both expository and explosive.

Dr. Peter McCullough, sworn testimony, US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, May 21, 2025.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org