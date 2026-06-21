The Biolab Bombshell, Fauci's Reckoning, and Practical Preparedness

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The pandemic has been over for years now. Why do we keep hearing about more biolabs? Boosters? Why does the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex always dish out more distressing news? There never seems to be resolution.

🦠 US-Run Biolabs Confirmed by Tulsi Gabbard

Steve Gruber on Daybreak, Real America’s Voice, opens with his trademark line—“the difference between a conspiracy theory and fact is a number of months”—before turning to the day’s headline: outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed the existence of roughly 120 US government-run biolabs conducting gain-of-function research globally.

McCullough notes two critical points:

Gabbard waited until her outgoing status to release this, suggesting the ODNI and intelligence community knew the implications and has fear of reprisal.

The program operates largely under the Department of Defense Biological Threat Reduction Program, with CDC and other agencies involved. Ukraine received the largest share of funding.

He finds it damning that these labs—supposedly doing “independent research” toward threat reduction—have produced few if any scientific publications and zero evidence of actual biological threat reduction. His conclusion: the US was likely developing pandemic threats and countermeasures in secret.

⚖️ Anthony Fauci Accountability

Gruber calls the COVID response a “scam” centered on Fauci’s lies about both the pandemic and the mRNA injections. McCullough argues the path forward runs through the Department of Justice: Attorney General Todd Blanche should appoint a special counsel—an independent investigation untainted by government conflicts of interest. He credits Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) along with independent media for pressure, but insists the DOJ must be “put in the hot spot.” Thus far Bondi and Blanche have silently protected Fauci.

🕷️ Tick-Borne Illness Prevention

The conversation shifts to practical preparedness. McCullough—speaking as Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company—emphasizes that a single doxycycline capsule taken within 72 hours of a tick bite (ideally within 36 hours of removal) can prevent Lyme disease and “a lifetime of misery.” He specifically warns Gruber that Michigan is a Lyme-endemic area and recommends keeping TWC’s Medical Emergency Kit on hand.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

Reference: Gruber, S. & McCullough, P. (2026, June 18). The Steve and Ivey Gruber Show. Real America’s Voice.