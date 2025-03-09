The Dangers of Proteolipid Vehicles (PLVs) in mRNA/DNA Injectables: Gates Foundation-Funded Trials Forge Ahead

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a retired chiropractor and airline captain with extensive research into mRNA technologies, shares critical insights into the potential dangers of emerging genetic delivery platforms. He delves into the mechanics and risks of proteolipid vehicles (PLVs) as a new delivery platform for genetic material, highlighting significant concerns about safety, transparency, and public health:

Interview Key Points:

Mechanism of PLVs: PLVs are designed to deliver genetic material directly into cells without the secondary toxic lipid nanoparticles found in previous mRNA technologies. However, they spread widely throughout the body, potentially leading to widespread tissue destruction. Toxicity and Dangers: Dr. Stillwagon emphasized that the lipids used in PLVs, including DOTAP, DODAP, and DOPE, are synthetically designed and toxic, with some even associated with cancer and fetal damage. Immune System Disruption: The PLV platform bypasses natural immune defenses, leading to potential cytotoxic T-cell destruction, micro hemorrhaging, micro clotting, and severe immune reactions. Clinical Trials and Lack of Placebos: Entos Pharmaceuticals, with support from the Gates Foundation, is conducting clinical trials in Canada using PLVs with plasmid DNA, raising concerns about genome integration and long-term health risks. Aviation Safety and Myocarditis: The interview also touched on the increased risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 mRNA injections and the urgent need for the FAA to monitor pilot health, as myocarditis disqualifies pilots from medical certification.

You can find out more about the novel PLV platform on Dr. Kevin Stillwagon’s substack.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.