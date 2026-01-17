Dr. Peter McCullough and I were delighted to receive an invitation to speak at the Healing Beyond Covid Conference.

The conference will take place on Feb. 7 and 8 on Guernsey, in the Channel Islands, where the great French author, Victor Hugo, went into exile after he protested Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte's coup d'état on December 2, 1851. Hugo regarded this as an unlawful seizure of power and flouting of constitutional limits preventing Louis-Napoleon from reelection as President of France.

European history enthusiasts will recall that Louis-Napoleon—who became Emperor Napoleon III after his seizure of power—then blundered into the Franco-Prussian War of 1870-71, with ruinous consequences for France.

Given that the current governments of the UK and France are similarly inept in their embrace of ruinous policies, censorship, and agitation for war (against Russia, in their case) it’s fitting that the Healing Beyond Covid conference is being held on Guernsey.

If you are in the Channel Islands, the UK, or on the Continent, please join us at the St Pierre Park Hotel in St Peter Port on 7 and 8 February.

The first day will feature the European premiere of An Inconvenient Study— Del Bigtree’s sensational documentary about the deliberate concealment of a critically important study that presents highly persuasive evidence that the U.S. Childhood Vaccine Schedule has indeed caused a significant increase of innumerable health problems in vaccinated American children compared to unvaccinated children.

The Conference is supported by the World Council for Health (WCH), the Channel Island Integrative Health Alliance (CIIHA) and the Guernsey Vaccine Injury Community (GCVIC)

Legendary GB News presenter and commentator, Neil Oliver, will regale us with his reflections on the last six years.

Other speakers will include Del Bigtree, Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Peter McCullough, and yours truly.

I will be speaking about why the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine should be viewed NOT as a science based public health technology, but as an ideological and religious instrument for obtaining the willing and enthusiastic submission of all of mankind.

Please click on the image below to read more about the Conference and to purchase your tickets on EVENTBRITE.

