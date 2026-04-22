The Hygiene Myth, Chronic Lyme, and Turbo-Cancer

Please enjoy this audio excerpt from America Out Loud News, The McCullough Report.

In this installment of The McCullough Report, Dr. Peter McCullough provides critical analysis on public health, the “hygiene hypothesis,” and emerging cancer treatments.

🥛 The Raw Milk Debate

Dr. McCullough explores the “farm effect,” noting that children raised with exposure to diverse microbial environments—such as traditional farms—often exhibit modestly lower rates of asthma and allergies. While he acknowledges the immunological potential of raw milk, he emphasizes significant risks, including contamination with Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, and Listeria. He characterizes raw milk consumption as a “dangerous gamble” and stresses that pasteurization remains a vital standard for safety. He advises those who insist on raw milk to maintain medical emergency kits to address potential severe foodborne illnesses with the key antibiotic being ciprofloxacin.

🦠 Chronic Lyme & Antigenic Persistence

Dr. McCullough dispels the dismissal of “chronic Lyme disease” as merely subjective. He explains it as a physiological reality caused by the body’s inability to fully clear Borrelia burgdorferi antigens, leading to persistent, low-grade inflammation and immune exhaustion. He advocates for detoxification strategies rather than endless antibiotic rounds.

🎗️ Cancer and “Turbo” Pathologies

Addressing the “explosion in cancer,” Dr. McCullough highlights a sharp inflection point following 2021. He argues that spike protein retention—whether from infection or vaccination—may impair critical tumor-surveillance systems like P53 and BRCA, potentially leading to aggressive “turbo” cancers. He urges individuals to remain vigilant with screenings, including colonoscopies, mammography, and intravaginal ultrasounds.

💊 Ivermectin & Mebendazole

Concluding with promising developments, Dr. McCullough discusses recent data on utilizing ivermectin and mebendazole as adjuncts to traditional cancer care. Patient-reported outcomes from a study by Hulscher et al. suggest clinical benefit in a significant majority of cases. He calls for large-scale, government-funded randomized trials to confirm these results, emphasizing that this strategy should always be pursued in collaboration with a patient’s primary oncology team.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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