The Potential Lab Origin of Mild H5N1 Bird Flu and Why Mass Culling Must End

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my recent interview on NTD News Capitol Report, I had the pleasure to share with their large viewership important unacknowledged facts regarding the current H5N1 Bird Flu outbreak including:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.