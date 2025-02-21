Playback speed
The Potential Lab Origin of Mild H5N1 Bird Flu and Why Mass Culling Must End

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on NTD News Capitol Report
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 21, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my recent interview on NTD News Capitol Report, I had the pleasure to share with their large viewership important unacknowledged facts regarding the current H5N1 Bird Flu outbreak including:

The Current H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak May Have Originated from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL)

BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
November 8, 2024
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

The McCullough Foundation study authored by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, investigative author John Leake, and clinician Dr. Peter McCullough, was just published after successful peer-review in the journal, Poultry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences:

The Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain is Very Mild

New CDC Study Confirms Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain is Very Mild; Mass Culling Results in Chicken-to-Human Transmission

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 1
New CDC Study Confirms Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain is Very Mild; Mass Culling Results in Chicken-to-Human Transmission

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Why Mass Culling Must End

USDA Has Spent $1.25 Billion on Mass Culling for H5N1 Bird Flu—With Disastrous Consequences

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 18
USDA Has Spent $1.25 Billion on Mass Culling for H5N1 Bird Flu—With Disastrous Consequences

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

