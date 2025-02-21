The Potential Lab Origin of Mild H5N1 Bird Flu and Why Mass Culling Must End

In my recent interview on NTD News Capitol Report, I had the pleasure to share with their large viewership important unacknowledged facts regarding the current H5N1 Bird Flu outbreak including:
The Current H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak May Have Originated from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL)
The Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain is Very Mild
Why Mass Culling Must End
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Share this post