By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recent developments have those on the political right beginning to ask serious questions as Alter AI found out in this conversation between Grant Stinchfield and Dr McCullough.

Dr. Peter McCullough’s interview on Stinchfield the Podcast on three main themes: vaccine safety signals, institutional transparency, and emerging alternative cancer treatments.

He begins by discussing a chart showing a sharp rise in reported deaths following vaccination starting in 2021. According to McCullough, prior years showed a relatively stable baseline of around 150 reported deaths annually in national reporting systems, but this jumped to “thousands” during the peak COVID vaccine rollout. He argues the timing is unlikely to be coincidental, pointing to 2021 as the year when the largest share of the population—he estimates over 80%—received at least one dose. As uptake declined in subsequent years, reported deaths also decreased. He presents two possible explanations: fewer people taking boosters or newer formulations being somewhat less harmful due to changes in spike protein variants.

McCullough criticizes public health agencies for reduced transparency, particularly around booster uptake data, claiming that reliance on telephone survey-based estimates rather than hard tracking of vaccination obscures reality. He frames this as part of a broader pattern where institutions avoid releasing information that could increase vaccine hesitancy. He also raises concerns about manufacturing quality; specifically, early vaccine batches may have contained contaminants and noting the absence of publicly available inspection reports.

The discussion then shifts to the biological mechanism of the Spike protein which persists in the body and contributes to chronic symptoms and potentially cancer risk by weakening immune surveillance. He offers The McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification as the only evidence-based, published approach demonstrating that certain enzymes can help break down the Spike protein where the body cannot.

A major portion of the interview focuses on a preliminary observational study involving ivermectin and mebendazole in cancer patients. McCullough reports that among 122 participants, 84% experienced either stabilization or improvement in their condition, with 48% reporting tumor reduction. He emphasizes that these are patient-reported outcomes and acknowledges side effects in about 25% of cases, mostly mild gastrointestinal issues. He argues these results justify large-scale randomized controlled trials and criticizes the current cancer treatment system for financial incentives that favor expensive therapies over low-cost generics.

Finally, McCullough situates these issues within a broader divide between what he calls the “medical freedom” movement and mainstream medical institutions, asserting that dissenting perspectives are marginalized despite growing evidence and patient demand.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References

- Transcript: *Stinchfield Podcast interview with Dr. Peter McCullough*, April 11, 2026 (provided by user)

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Kelly Victory, MD, James A. Thorp, MD, Drew Pinsky, MD, Alejandro Diaz-Villalobos, MD, Peter Gillooly, MSc, Foster Coulson, Melissa Annazone, Chloe Radesi, Jessica Brooks, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, & Harvey Risch, MD, PhD. (2026). Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.19455636