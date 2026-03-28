By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Nashville is rapidly becoming America’s new entertainment mecca including the home of comedian and podcaster Theo Von, and his show, This Past Weekend.

Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, has evolved from a grassroots comedy show into a global platform featuring some of the most recognizable names in entertainment, politics, and sports. Among his top 20 most famous guests are Hollywood heavyweights like Matthew McConaughey and Chris Hemsworth, along with music icons such as Post Malone and Ed Sheeran. The show has also become a frequent stop for political and tech leaders, including Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Mark Zuckerberg. Comedic legends such as Joe Rogan, Louis C.K., and Bill Burr have shared the mic with Theo, alongside major athletes like Israel Adesanya and Kevin Durant. Rounding out the top guests are cultural figures like Sam Altman, JD Vance, Morgan Wallen, Jason Momoa, Danny McBride, Tucker Carlson, and Lainey Wilson. These interviews are defined by Theo’s unique ability to draw vulnerability out of high-profile figures, often bypassing traditional talking points to discuss their childhoods, personal struggles, and obscure life philosophies.

Please enjoy this full length show where he allowed me to tell my story.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation