Weldon Demise Indicates Senate Panel Compromised by Vaccine Ideology

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I appeared on One America News with former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz who could commiserate with former congressman Dr. David Weldon. Both had their nominations pulled by the Trump administration. Weldon, who was about to undergo his examination by the Senate panel posed the greatest risk for vaccine-crazed senators to publicly face evidence-based concerns over the safety of the ever-increasing childhood vaccine schedule and the four-year COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Chances are the hearing would have been too much for Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (R-IL), a gastroenterologist from Illinois who said during the RFK panel that not a single dollar should be spent investigating the relationship between vaccination and autism. Perhaps Cassidy was in agreement with billions of dollars spent over the past four-years on nonsensical and unproductive transgender research in laboratory animals. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) also said she would vote against Weldon. Both Cassidy and Collins voted in 2022 against reinstating military who refused the COVID-19 vaccine.

No doubt Weldon would have faced unhinged orations from Senator Maggie Hassan (D-MH) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), both have proclaimed the childhood vaccines are “safe” without having a single large randomized double-blind randomized controlled trial comparing a battery of over a dozen shots at 15 months versus placebo and 10 year follow up for the occurrence of allergic and neuropsychiatric disorders.

How can the Senators be so certain? It’s because they believe in vaccines, like a religious directive. Taken based on faith, not on science, vaccines conjure up so much emotion, many on Capitol Hill cannot have a rational discussion on the state of the science.

Gaetz asked me if there is any chance the CDC will get a leader who can be unbiased on vaccines. I think the answer is no. Whomever is selected as CDC director must be an apostle of vaccine ideology. Someone who is unwilling to challenge the religious order reigning for over 300 years.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org