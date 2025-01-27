Playback speed
38% of Cancers Hide Using Immune Checkpoints

Reason Why mRNA Cannot Stand Alone in Oncology Applications
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 27, 2025
15
18
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief interview on the first major stumble of Trump 2.0—the Stargate Project. I explained to Greg Boulden of America Emboldened that we need doctors not BIG TECH leaders driving medical applications for AI.

The first application for Moderna’s mRNA melanoma product will be in toxic combination chemotherapy with Merck’s Keytruda. Keytruda is a checkpoint inhibitor which in a sense exposes the cancer to the body’s immune system. In this application, mRNA could amplify cancer antigen signals by producing one or more cancer proteins. You can see why Larry Ellison was not a good choice to present Project Stargate to the country.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Haslam A, Gill J, Prasad V. Estimation of the Percentage of US Patients With Cancer Who Are Eligible for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drugs. JAMA Netw Open. 2020 Mar 2;3(3):e200423. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.0423. PMID: 32150268; PMCID: PMC7063495.

